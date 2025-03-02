Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman wetpaintingaltar paintingweddingpublic domain oil paintingfacewoodpersonJephthah's daughter is led to the altar by Gerrit De WetOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4936 x 3575 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeautiful bride Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566968/beautiful-bride-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe production in the templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803978/the-production-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseThe raising of Lazarushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804033/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer wedding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566954/midsummer-wedding-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaul Welcoming David after his Victory over Goliath (1640) by Gerrit de Wethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744640/saul-welcoming-david-after-his-victory-over-goliath-1640-gerrit-wetFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseJudas throws the money into the templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803906/judas-throws-the-money-into-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licenseSts Dominic, Catherine of Siena and a group of other saintshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712481/sts-dominic-catherine-siena-and-group-other-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe trickster outside a farmhouse by Adriaen Van Ostadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924563/the-trickster-outside-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseA peasant hands a basket of fruit to a woman on a thronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760525/peasant-hands-basket-fruit-woman-throneFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseThe crucifixion by Albrecht Durer. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201740/image-cat-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarmhouse by Adriaen Van Ostadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924577/farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459364/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAugusta Winterfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745755/augusta-winterfeldtFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseKing Ezechiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798972/king-ezechiasFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseSleeping nymph watched by a man, Laurentius De Neterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922272/sleeping-nymph-watched-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799308/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseBad period cramps Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459368/bad-period-cramps-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJason stuns the dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804962/jason-stuns-the-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView licenseChrist expels the peddlers from the temple by Pieter Bruegel d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923165/christ-expels-the-peddlers-from-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseArt week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView licenseA guard roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805398/guard-roomFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdoration of the Holy Three Kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798137/adoration-the-holy-three-kingsFree Image from public domain license