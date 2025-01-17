Edit ImageCrop54SaveSaveEdit Imageharald giersinglandscapelandscape paintingplants modernwoodland paintingsforestoil paintingmodern paintingAt the edge of the forest by Harald GiersingOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1025 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1366 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseIn the clearing by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924515/the-clearing-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseSpring quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854217/spring-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseUnknown by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920615/unknown-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseIn the woods by Adolph Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924292/the-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn forest design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178434/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView licenseForest road near Dyrnæs by Poul Simon Christiansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922903/forest-road-near-dyrnaesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable embroidery nature sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997647/editable-embroidery-nature-setView licenseA shady spot in Hestehave near Frederiksborg by Godtfred Rumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924907/shady-spot-hestehave-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseEco weekly magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14423347/eco-weekly-magazine-cover-templateView licenseUnknown by Frederik Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924403/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711262/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseAn uphill road under old trees by Viggo Pedersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924327/uphill-road-under-old-treesFree Image from public domain licenseMarijuana dispensary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714711/marijuana-dispensary-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocky landscape.Djupadal in Bleking by F. C. Kiærskouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922089/rocky-landscapedjupadal-blekingFree Image from public domain licenseBlack panther hunting, leopard nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661038/black-panther-hunting-leopard-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseAfter rain, motif from Eidsvold by Gerhard Munthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924300/after-rain-motif-from-eidsvold-gerhard-muntheFree Image from public domain licensePanther hunting wildlife, leopard nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661191/panther-hunting-wildlife-leopard-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBy Sorteåen.Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920789/sorteaenmeilgard-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824386/magical-forest-poster-templateView licenseOn the edge of an oak forest on an early spring morning by Janus La Courhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922414/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14199663/magical-forest-book-cover-templateView licenseAllé in Søndermarken by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924386/alle-sondermarken-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711263/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseBleaching area under large trees by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921721/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape after sunset by Harald Giersinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923220/landscape-after-sunset-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664956/enchanted-forest-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseInside the Wood (1917) oil painting art by Harald Giersing. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184872/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825267/bedtime-stories-poster-templateView licenseThe Caroline source near Næsby on Funen by Dankvart Dreyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920626/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl running for life fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663300/girl-running-for-life-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBeginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922959/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseForest music playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9575207/forest-music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWittingfossen at Kongsberg.Morning lightinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802335/wittingfossen-kongsbergmorning-lightingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Vejle Fjordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804057/view-vejle-fjordFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098851/image-scenery-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license