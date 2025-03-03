Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagevilhelm kyhn public domainanna ancherpublic domain oil paintingfacepersonartvintagefurnitureThe painter Vilhelm Kyhn smoking a pipe by Anna AncherOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 793 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3586 x 2371 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795375/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIt drownedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802189/drownedFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969990/harvest-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe artist's mother Ane Hedvig Brøndum in the red living room by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922155/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561322/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo fishermen by a boat by Michael Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920099/two-fishermen-boatFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic grains Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912240/organic-grains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA funeralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802192/funeralFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045796/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInterior with a young girl braiding her hair by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922904/interior-with-young-girl-braiding-her-hairFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9934654/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Vejle Fjordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804057/view-vejle-fjordFree Image from public domain licenseChag Sameach Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766328/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801255/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711210/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924621/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseFall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572143/fall-harvest-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAppraising the Day's Work by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922601/appraising-the-days-workFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526309/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801101/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526311/wheat-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld fisherman's wife by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922896/old-fishermans-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766331/harvest-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801112/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest fest Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653359/harvest-fest-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800290/the-childFree Image from public domain licenseFarm tourism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822325/farm-tourism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with a boy fishing by a streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801063/landscape-with-boy-fishing-streamFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623099/local-farmers-community-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFruit seller in Napleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801247/fruit-seller-naplesFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771086/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe beach at Kandestederenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804124/the-beach-kandestederenFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licensePlucking the Geese by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922673/plucking-the-geeseFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseThe architect Thorvald Bindesbøll by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923149/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804020/unknownFree Image from public domain license