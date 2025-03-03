Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageedvard weiemodern artpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsoil paintingTwo geniuses. Color sketch by Edvard WeieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1085 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1446 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseRomantic Fantasy by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924714/romantic-fantasy-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseBoy portrait by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924467/boy-portrait-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685652/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseSketch after Delacroix's "Dante and Vergil" by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922197/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073407/chill-aesthetic-music-poster-templateView licenseNereids and tritons by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924462/nereids-and-tritons-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073411/chill-aesthetic-music-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Professor Carl Lorentzen (1860-1932)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795234/portrait-professor-carl-lorentzen-1860-1932Free Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073410/chill-aesthetic-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800520/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708311/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseLandscape.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921524/landscapechristianso-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708390/picnic-the-park-instagram-story-templateView licenseTrees on Christianshavns Vold by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924365/trees-christianshavns-vold-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685939/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseSelf portrait with straw hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800801/self-portrait-with-straw-hatFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseNature morte cubistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804593/nature-morte-cubisteFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763292/art-supplies-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoy of life by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924780/joy-life-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271266/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJoseph and Potiphar's Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795225/joseph-and-potiphars-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Count's Feudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801344/the-counts-feudFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271274/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoy portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800602/boy-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271298/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseRomantic fantasy by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920518/romantic-fantasy-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271255/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe mail boat is coming.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924824/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271371/sailing-lessons-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801101/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272194/good-morning-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseFaun and nymph by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923174/faun-and-nymph-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272223/good-morning-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo lazaronshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798750/two-lazaronsFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257368/sailing-lessons-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDecorative painting with fantasy architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797790/decorative-painting-with-fantasy-architectureFree Image from public domain license