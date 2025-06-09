Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagedead ratratdead animaldead harejacob biltiuspublic domain oil paintingvintage animalsdead animal paintingA dead hare by Jacob BiltiusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 909 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3056 x 4036 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBirthday gift rabbit, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594971/birthday-gift-rabbit-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseVenus and Cupid by Bartholomeus Van Der Helsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920118/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDead birds by Jacob Biltiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924358/dead-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooded hills in Sørupvang by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924911/wooded-hills-sorupvang-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday gift rabbit, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633765/birthday-gift-rabbit-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseLandscape with gray weather towards evening by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543694/classic-literature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921524/landscapechristianso-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licensePancake day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061596/pancake-day-poster-templateView licenseItalian landscape with cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805475/italian-landscape-with-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597895/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWaving rye by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920633/waving-rye-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597897/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseItalian landscape with cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805130/italian-landscape-with-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bunny gardener background watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613814/png-alertness-animal-backgroundView licenseLandscape with gray weather towards evening by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412605/image-animal-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster playdate Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407838/easter-playdate-facebook-post-templateView licenseA gondola by Julius Exnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922282/gondolaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828570/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseThe Persian king Ahasuerus gives Mordecai the ring by Aert De Gelderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923205/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation hats off Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598038/graduation-hats-off-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEvening by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922767/eveningFree Image from public domain licenseGardening club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDead gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800307/dead-gameFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome baby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597432/welcome-baby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSummer day by Karup å by Johan Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924297/summer-day-karupFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986533/easter-sunday-poster-templateView licenseThe fjord at Karrebæksminde by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923118/the-fjord-karrebaeksmindeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring feminine perfume Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868556/spring-feminine-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensethe mountain Moens Klint by Louis Gurlitthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920675/the-mountain-moens-klintFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Monday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408180/easter-monday-facebook-post-templateView licenseGrandparents' Sunday by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922385/grandparents-sundayFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bunny gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613844/image-alertness-animal-artView licenseOrpheus and Eurydice by Carl Gooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924484/orpheus-and-eurydiceFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597421/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpring in Hals by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923028/spring-halsFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin hunt poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600510/pumpkin-hunt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA peasant boy with a rooster by Heinrich Dittmershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924695/peasant-boy-with-roosterFree Image from public domain license