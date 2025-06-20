rawpixel
Christ heals at the pool of Bethesda by Dirck Van Delen
public domain oil paintingdog paintingpool of bethesdadogchristanimalwoodperson
Pink parrot over the pool, editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790407/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView license
Palace buildings with conversational company in the open
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805113/palace-buildings-with-conversational-company-the-openFree Image from public domain license
Pink parrot over the pool, editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785720/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView license
Iconoclasm in a Church (1630) by Dirck van Delen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734367/iconoclasm-church-1630-dirck-van-delenFree Image from public domain license
Dog days Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499455/dog-days-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Merry company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805125/merry-companyFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Mary with the baby Jesus, John and angels by Melchior Lorck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923085/mary-with-the-baby-jesus-john-and-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
A Seven-Part Decorative Sequence: An Outdoor Stairway (1630 - 1632) by Dirck van Delen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744482/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Christ in Emmaus by Rembrandt van Rijn. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16229944/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Christ's entry into Jerusalem by Adriaen Van Nieulandt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924644/christs-entry-into-jerusalemFree Image from public domain license
Pet activities Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050359/pet-activities-instagram-post-templateView license
A party at a palace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805002/party-palaceFree Image from public domain license
Easter brunch Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407651/easter-brunch-facebook-post-templateView license
The Healing of the Paralytic, Pool of Bethesda (1575) by Pieter Aertsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743664/the-healing-the-paralytic-pool-bethesda-1575-pieter-aertsenFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703193/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ heals the sick."One Hundred Golden Leaves" by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924222/christ-heals-the-sickone-hundred-golden-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001397/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ heals the sick."One Hundred Golden Leaves" by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924601/christ-heals-the-sickone-hundred-golden-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Christ cures the paralytic at the therapeutic pool of Bethesda. Engraving by S.F. Ravenet and V.M. Picot, 1772, after W.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009477/image-dog-angels-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Christ in Emmaus by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924906/christ-emmausFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816299/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ at Emmaus by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924158/christ-emmausFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001398/ash-wednesday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A Seven-Part Decorative Sequence: An Outdoor Stairway (1630 - 1632) by Dirck van Delen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743399/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pool party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517048/pool-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Five Ladies in an Interior (c. 1630 - c. 1652) by Dirck van Delen and Bartholomeus van Bassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733061/image-dog-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Summer party event Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568631/summer-party-event-facebook-story-templateView license
A Seven-Part Decorative Sequence: An Interior (1630 - 1632) by Dirck van Delen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732864/seven-part-decorative-sequence-interior-1630-1632-dirck-van-delenFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058399/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ as victor over sin and death by Maarten Van Heemskerck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922117/christ-victor-over-sin-and-deathFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gallery of a Palace with Ornamental Architecture and Columns (1630 - 1632) by Dirck van Delen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734214/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
puppy pool Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466261/puppy-pool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christian II and Dyveke by Vilhelm Rosenstand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922380/christian-and-dyvekeFree Image from public domain license