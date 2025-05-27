Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imageflowers painting public domainrose paintingflower paintingoil paintings art floralvintage flowersoil painting rosesrose oilvintage paintingsUnknown by Carl Christian SeydewitzOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 909 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1212 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral design Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728231/floral-design-facebook-post-templateView licenseFlowers in a vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802076/flowers-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598360/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseFlowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of cherrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802012/flowers-three-legged-vase-and-bowl-cherriesFree Image from public domain licenseEarly spring Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView licenseFlowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of strawberrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802199/flowers-three-legged-vase-and-bowl-strawberriesFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseChrist in the Garden of Gethsemanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802019/christ-the-garden-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Anthonie Christensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922058/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePoppies by Anthonie Christensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922951/poppiesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknown by Jacob Marrelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921071/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920558/light-cane-basket-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWild horses in a stud farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805089/wild-horses-stud-farmFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCartouche with Bust of Christ Surrounded by a Garland of Flowers, Andries Bosmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924720/image-face-flower-roseFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDahlias in a glass by Anna Syberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923051/dahlias-glassFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseUnknown by Carl Billehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922056/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726459/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by Christian Andreas Schleisnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924921/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFruit and flower paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805776/fruit-and-flower-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924425/unknown-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14722201/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView licenseFlowers in a bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805558/flowers-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseFlowers in a bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805501/flowers-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseA glass with spring flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804222/glass-with-spring-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by O A Hermansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922374/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA porphyry vase with Cactus grandiflora and other flowers by C. D. Fritzschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920610/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license