rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study magazine from the milking site at Vognserup.Studies of cows.TVfarmhouse behind three tall trees, in the middle…
Save
Edit Image
cowanimaltreesfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, in the middle 4 studies of milkmaids seen from the back
Study magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, in the middle 4 studies of milkmaids seen from the back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794792/image-cow-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows and of two sheep's heads and of a standing milkmaid and a cowherd
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows and of two sheep's heads and of a standing milkmaid and a cowherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794506/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Study magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon and…
Study magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924434/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707302/reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…
Study magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924437/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Study magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Cattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Cattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924447/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.TVa standing cow seen from behind, various detailed studies of cow heads, as well as t.h.a…
Study magazine from Vognserup.TVa standing cow seen from behind, various detailed studies of cow heads, as well as t.h.a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794642/image-cow-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Study magazine.Studies of cows, in the center the milking cart with three girls and a milkman
Study magazine.Studies of cows, in the center the milking cart with three girls and a milkman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794485/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Standing bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924494/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows, bulls and calves.T.h.two landscape studies, the upper one with lying cows…
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows, bulls and calves.T.h.two landscape studies, the upper one with lying cows…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924489/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, f.n.landscape with standing and lying cows
Study magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, f.n.landscape with standing and lying cows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794630/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The hen and the cow.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.
The hen and the cow.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794771/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Standing red-spotted bull, facing left, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Standing red-spotted bull, facing left, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922219/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Roaring Cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Roaring Cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924209/roaring-cow-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
The herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.
The herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794921/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Studieblad, Grøntved.f.n.hilly landscape with trees, f.o.r.groups of cattle
Studieblad, Grøntved.f.n.hilly landscape with trees, f.o.r.groups of cattle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794633/studieblad-grontvedfnhilly-landscape-with-trees-forgroups-cattleFree Image from public domain license
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
The pigs
The pigs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794970/the-pigsFree Image from public domain license
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
The Fox
The Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794763/the-foxFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Study of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Study of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921701/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license