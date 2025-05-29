Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartcowjohan thomas lundbyelundbye cowpersonpublic domainvintageStudy magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 719 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3994 x 2392 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCow reading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows, bulls and calves.T.h.two landscape studies, the upper one with lying cows…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924489/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707302/reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, f.n.landscape with standing and lying cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794630/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudent png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from the milking site at Vognserup.Studies of cows.TVfarmhouse behind three tall trees, in the middle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924490/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows and of two sheep's heads and of a standing milkmaid and a cowherdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794506/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.TVa standing cow seen from behind, various detailed studies of cow heads, as well as t.h.a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794642/image-cow-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924437/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCollege sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, in the middle 4 studies of milkmaids seen from the backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794792/image-cow-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEducation sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseCattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924447/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBe creative sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseThe hen and the cow.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794771/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseRoaring Cow by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924209/roaring-cow-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseTeacher sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseStudy magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924434/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseThe herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794921/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseStudy of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794805/study-and-two-studies-goat-heads-and-one-lying-goatFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794763/the-foxFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoaring cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794613/roaring-cowFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView licenseStudy magazine.Studies of cows, in the center the milking cart with three girls and a milkmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794485/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseThe two horses;and study of horseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795000/the-two-horsesand-study-horsesFree Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseStanding bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924494/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.T. v. a shepherd (old Rasmus Larsen) sitting with a dog at a joint.F.o.t.h.a landscape study…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794581/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license