Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagehamletvintage manpaintingoil on canvasmotheroil paintingpublic domain oil paintingHamlet with his mother by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3436 x 2635 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dying Messalina and her Motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727494/the-dying-messalina-and-her-motherFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHamlet delivers the letter written by himself to the Queen of Scotland by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923866/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHamlet with his motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795263/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYmir Suckling the Cow Audhumla by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920750/ymir-suckling-the-cow-audhumlaFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFingal sees the spirits of his ancestors by the moonlight by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922764/image-face-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseTwo Young Men Confessing to Alexander the Great their Conspiracy against Himhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728746/two-young-men-confessing-alexander-the-great-their-conspiracy-against-himFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805856/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseRichard III wakes from his nightmare in his tent at Bosworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805729/richard-iii-wakes-from-his-nightmare-his-tent-bosworthFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseOedipus' daughters Ismene and Antigone beg Theseus to show them the place where their father is buried by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924182/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786902/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-blue-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786848/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-dark-orange-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAchilles' death by Paris' arrow shot by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923185/achilles-death-paris-arrow-shotFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseHierarchy at its peak in the period of the Crusades. Allegory of one of four main eras in Europe's cultural history by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924942/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe renewal of the sciences, the invention of printing and gunpowder, and the discovery of America. Allegory of one of four…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920694/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseJus indigenatus.Allegorical presentation of the right to citizenshiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805628/jus-indigenatusallegorical-presentation-the-right-citizenshipFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAchilles is trained in the use of weapons by the centaur Chironhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805883/achilles-trained-the-use-weapons-the-centaur-chironFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMercury lying on a beachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805723/mercury-lying-beachFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828547/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAchilles between the daughters of Lykomedeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805903/achilles-between-the-daughters-lykomedesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe maid Fotis is horrified that the witch's salve turns her lover Lucius into a donkey and not a birdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819520/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseStudy of a Roman morra playerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804478/study-roman-morra-playerFree Image from public domain license