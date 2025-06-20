Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagec.w. eckersbergschooneroil paintingvintage paintingspublic domain paintingsailboat paintingchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergA privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1285 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseThe 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924532/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePart of Øresund north of Kronborg by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920677/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseThree Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Corvette on the stack.Nyholm with the half-timbered building in the background. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920109/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePart of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView licenseA Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Greetings from Florida's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804138/png-art-artwork-canvasView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878247/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798562/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200481/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878288/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license