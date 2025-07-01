Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagec w eckersberg1806english brigchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergsailvintage illustrationanchor cc0watercolor drawing sketchA Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 705 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2434 x 1430 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarA to Z, colorful paper English alphabet set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995801/colorful-paper-english-alphabet-set-editable-designView licenseA brig dries sails by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920869/brig-dries-sails-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseA to Z, colorful paper English alphabet set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995689/colorful-paper-english-alphabet-set-editable-designView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895008/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish brig sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923240/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEscape the everyday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887417/escape-the-everyday-poster-templateView licenseA ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923341/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish warship under sail, seen from the leeward side by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924529/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200481/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878247/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923346/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license