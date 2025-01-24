rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl in morning suit by Christen Dalsgaard
Save
Edit Image
fashionladies fashionvintage womens apparelchristen dalsgaardfacepersonartwatercolour
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated wife seen from the back by Christen Dalsgaard
Seated wife seen from the back by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921754/seated-wife-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated wife with a jug by Christen Dalsgaard
Seated wife with a jug by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923687/seated-wife-with-jugFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young knitting girl in Sallingdrakt, looking out of a window
Young knitting girl in Sallingdrakt, looking out of a window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812692/young-knitting-girl-sallingdrakt-looking-out-windowFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
A scarecrow by Christen Dalsgaard
A scarecrow by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924629/scarecrowFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
I wonder if he shouldn't come
I wonder if he shouldn't come
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751707/wonder-shouldnt-comeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man with cap and top hat
Man with cap and top hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779869/man-with-cap-and-top-hatFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Standing Swedish peasant girl
Standing Swedish peasant girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781946/standing-swedish-peasant-girlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A Young Girl in Jutland Writing her Beloved's Name on a Misty Window by Christen Dalsgaard
A Young Girl in Jutland Writing her Beloved's Name on a Misty Window by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920850/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krabbesholm Beach by Christen Dalsgaard
Krabbesholm Beach by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924639/krabbesholm-beachFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
A young girl asks the village's old postman to deliver a letter by Christen Dalsgaard
A young girl asks the village's old postman to deliver a letter by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920853/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
An old beggar at the door receives alms from the children of the house
An old beggar at the door receives alms from the children of the house
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804060/old-beggar-the-door-receives-alms-from-the-children-the-houseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
A scarecrow by Christen Dalsgaard
A scarecrow by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924540/scarecrowFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Study from the Limfjorden by Christen Dalsgaard
Study from the Limfjorden by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923211/study-from-the-limfjordenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Young peasant couple sailing in a street love
Young peasant couple sailing in a street love
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750215/young-peasant-couple-sailing-street-loveFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Boy with hands above head, seen from the back
Boy with hands above head, seen from the back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783900/boy-with-hands-above-head-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
A Smartly Dressed Icelandic Farmer's Wife by Olavius
A Smartly Dressed Icelandic Farmer's Wife by Olavius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922940/smartly-dressed-icelandic-farmers-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
At the French Windows. by L. A. Ring
At the French Windows. by L. A. Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920513/the-french-windowsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Standing peasant woman pouring into a glass
Standing peasant woman pouring into a glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725887/standing-peasant-woman-pouring-into-glassFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Seated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrand
Seated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924077/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
A fisherman shows his daughter a boat sailing away by Christen Dalsgaard
A fisherman shows his daughter a boat sailing away by Christen Dalsgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924889/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license