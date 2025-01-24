Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefashionladies fashionvintage womens apparelchristen dalsgaardfacepersonartwatercolourGirl in morning suit by Christen DalsgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2604 x 3872 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated wife seen from the back by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921754/seated-wife-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated wife with a jug by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923687/seated-wife-with-jugFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung knitting girl in Sallingdrakt, looking out of a windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812692/young-knitting-girl-sallingdrakt-looking-out-windowFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA scarecrow by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924629/scarecrowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseI wonder if he shouldn't comehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751707/wonder-shouldnt-comeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan with cap and top hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779869/man-with-cap-and-top-hatFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseStanding Swedish peasant girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781946/standing-swedish-peasant-girlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Young Girl in Jutland Writing her Beloved's Name on a Misty Window by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920850/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrabbesholm Beach by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924639/krabbesholm-beachFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseA young girl asks the village's old postman to deliver a letter by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920853/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseAn old beggar at the door receives alms from the children of the househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804060/old-beggar-the-door-receives-alms-from-the-children-the-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseA scarecrow by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924540/scarecrowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy from the Limfjorden by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923211/study-from-the-limfjordenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung peasant couple sailing in a street lovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750215/young-peasant-couple-sailing-street-loveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBoy with hands above head, seen from the backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783900/boy-with-hands-above-head-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseA Smartly Dressed Icelandic Farmer's Wife by Olaviushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922940/smartly-dressed-icelandic-farmers-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAt the French Windows. by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920513/the-french-windowsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStanding peasant woman pouring into a glasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725887/standing-peasant-woman-pouring-into-glassFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSeated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924077/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseA fisherman shows his daughter a boat sailing away by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924889/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license