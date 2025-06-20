Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagenature morteapple public domainapple paintingvintage fruitindian fruitpublic domain oil paintingoil painting fruitapple oil paintingNature morte with apples on an "East Indian" plate by Johan HörnerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1064 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1419 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCezanne quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607029/cezanne-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseApples and peaches on a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804570/apples-and-peaches-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseNature mortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800868/nature-morteFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArrangement, gray jar, apples, bananashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800482/arrangement-gray-jar-apples-bananasFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePortrait of State Counselor Johan Henrik Kirchhoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750266/portrait-state-counselor-johan-henrik-kirchhoffFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseNature morte.Apples, leeks, bananas, and green jar by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924340/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNature mortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805268/nature-morteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licensePortrait of Mrs.Brother sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750829/portrait-mrsbrother-sonFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruit and game piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800297/fruit-and-game-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruit basket by Floris Van Schootenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924414/fruit-basketFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNature mortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798021/nature-morteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseGrain and fruits under an apple treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804402/grain-and-fruits-under-apple-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licensePears (Poires) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408560/pears-poires-pierre-auguste-renoir-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill life with fruits on a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803848/still-life-with-fruits-tableFree Image from public domain licenseRed Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829317/png-apple-art-artworkView licenseStill Life with Apples in a Delft Blue Bowl (1880 - 1890) by Willem de Zwarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734226/still-life-with-apples-delft-blue-bowl-1880-1890-willem-zwartFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers and fruits on a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804332/flowers-and-fruits-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseThe village carpenter brings the coffin to the dead child by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922438/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn apple, caville rouge, and other fruitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804259/apple-caville-rouge-and-other-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412578/image-paper-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArrangement with blue bowl and fruits by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920573/arrangement-with-blue-bowl-and-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseNature morte cubistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804593/nature-morte-cubisteFree Image from public domain license