rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
Save
Edit Image
romanticismsitting dog sketch drawingdog paintingdoganimalartvintagepublic domain
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921775/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815318/sitting-dog-after-antique-charlottenborg-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829606/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922356/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921852/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage poodle illustration, editable design
Brown vintage poodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9898672/brown-vintage-poodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Lying cat by Christen Købke
Lying cat by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924671/lying-cat-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Green vintage poodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
Green vintage poodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9859964/green-vintage-poodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
A Rocky Coast, Capri. by Christen Købke
A Rocky Coast, Capri. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920504/rocky-coast-capri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Blue pug birthday desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue pug birthday desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9900697/blue-pug-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Green doodle greyhound desktop wallpaper, editable design
Green doodle greyhound desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9897987/green-doodle-greyhound-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Lot from a garden by Christen Købke
Lot from a garden by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921208/lot-from-garden-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Dog poster template
Dog poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428205/dog-poster-templateView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage dog birthday illustration, editable design
Vintage dog birthday illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829854/vintage-dog-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881699/blue-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
Brick greyhound birthday illustration. editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9901597/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
The Painter C.W. by Christen Købke
The Painter C.W. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922492/the-painter-cw-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
Dog birthday illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9905184/dog-birthday-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902545/brown-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902558/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Green doodle greyhound illustration, editable design
Green doodle greyhound illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9841424/green-doodle-greyhound-illustration-editable-designView license
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license