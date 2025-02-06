rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
Save
Edit Image
virgin maryholy spiritangelholy maryholy spirit paintingborgiaaloysius gonzagavirgin mary art
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with Saint Antony of Padua holding the Christ Child and Saint Philip Neri with Saint Charles…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with Saint Antony of Padua holding the Christ Child and Saint Philip Neri with Saint Charles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987142/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Blessed Imelda Lambertini and Saint Aloysius Gonzaga: they recommend children taking their first holy communion to the…
The Blessed Imelda Lambertini and Saint Aloysius Gonzaga: they recommend children taking their first holy communion to the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975899/image-hearts-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with Saint Antony of Padua holding the Christ Child and Saint Philip Neri with Saint Charles…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with Saint Antony of Padua holding the Christ Child and Saint Philip Neri with Saint Charles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13976076/image-cat-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Incarnation as Fulfillment of All the Prophecies by Peter Paul Rubens
The Incarnation as Fulfillment of All the Prophecies by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Incarnation as Fulfillment of All the Prophecies by Peter Paul Rubens. Original public domain image from Barnes…
The Incarnation as Fulfillment of All the Prophecies by Peter Paul Rubens. Original public domain image from Barnes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16026423/image-foundation-oil-painting-baroqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Saint Francis Comforted by an Angel by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli and Anonymous
Saint Francis Comforted by an Angel by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli and Anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Antony the Great, Saint Elisabeth or…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Antony the Great, Saint Elisabeth or…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13977338/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Holy Three Kings worship the Christ Child
The Holy Three Kings worship the Christ Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798236/the-holy-three-kings-worship-the-christ-childFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
The Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932688/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Vocation of Saint Aloysius (Luigi) Gonzaga by Guercino (Giovanni Francesco Barbieri)
The Vocation of Saint Aloysius (Luigi) Gonzaga by Guercino (Giovanni Francesco Barbieri)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184852/image-angel-guercino-plagueFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Saint Francis of Paula receiving the infant Christ from the Virgin Mary; two cherubs are watching the scene. Engraving by M.…
Saint Francis of Paula receiving the infant Christ from the Virgin Mary; two cherubs are watching the scene. Engraving by M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988471/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
The angel, announcing the birth of Christ, gives a lily to the Virgin. Etching by N. Le Mire after Dubois after F. Solimena.
The angel, announcing the birth of Christ, gives a lily to the Virgin. Etching by N. Le Mire after Dubois after F. Solimena.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980021/image-angel-face-christFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Virgin looks up at the announcing angel; cherubs spin in a circle around the Holy Spirit. Engraving after J. Callot .
The Virgin looks up at the announcing angel; cherubs spin in a circle around the Holy Spirit. Engraving after J. Callot .
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018093/image-clouds-angels-handFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
The Annunciation to the Virgin. Engraving by N. de Bruyn, 1622.
The Annunciation to the Virgin. Engraving by N. de Bruyn, 1622.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13989609/the-annunciation-the-virgin-engraving-bruyn-1622Free Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint Stanislaus Kostka with Saint Aloysius Gonzaga. Etching.
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint Stanislaus Kostka with Saint Aloysius Gonzaga. Etching.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979436/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Angel Carrying a Cypress (Angel portando un cipres) by Juan Correa
Angel Carrying a Cypress (Angel portando un cipres) by Juan Correa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924045/image-cloud-face-handsFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Holy Spirit initiates the Pentecost. Engraving by A. Mochetti after N. Poussin .
The Holy Spirit initiates the Pentecost. Engraving by A. Mochetti after N. Poussin .
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002110/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Holy family, Antonio Balestra
Holy family, Antonio Balestra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898535/holy-familyFree Image from public domain license