Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageknifeladyoil paintingvintage cookcook paintingwoman cookportraitportrait womanA Roman Cook's Boy Sharpening a Knife by Jean BarbaultOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3274 x 4532 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licensePortrait of Marie Oppermann by August Jerndorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924131/portrait-marie-oppermannFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseA Roman street scene by Albert Küchlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922563/roman-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805363/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseGrandparents' Sunday by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922385/grandparents-sundayFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseEllen Roed, née Jensen, the artist's mother by Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922900/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseJunohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798717/junoFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804981/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePrincess Louise, Christian VI's daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802256/princess-louise-christian-vis-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseMale portrait.(Esprit Calvet?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797193/male-portraitesprit-calvetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805661/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseProcrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799169/procrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869276/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseTwo youngsters with a doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727187/two-youngsters-with-dogFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052829/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799153/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056527/lady-with-ermine-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803506/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Young Girls by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920613/three-young-girls-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035440/adele-bloch-bauer-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Girl from Calabria (Paysanne dela Calabre)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806932/peasant-girl-from-calabria-paysanne-dela-calabreFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Eunuch's Dream by Jean Lecomte du Nouÿhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709943/eunuchs-dream-jean-lecomte-nouyFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035365/adele-bloch-bauer-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVestal.Woman portrayed as a Vestal Virgin?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798435/vestalwoman-portrayed-vestal-virginFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060826/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA lady seals a letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803654/lady-seals-letterFree Image from public domain license