Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagephilosophynicolai abildgaardoil painting datepublic domain art philosophy1800's ladyfacepersonartPhilosophy by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3202 x 4132 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLovesick songs blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283599/lovesick-songs-blog-banner-templateView licenseTheology. by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922715/theologyFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283702/mental-health-support-blog-banner-templateView licenseJurisprudence by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922457/jurisprudenceFree Image from public domain licensePaul Gauguin quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseApollo instructs the Parces to seek out Ceres, who has fled the earth by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923198/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe introduction of measures and weights under Ole Rømer in 1683. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924617/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseMoses is taken out of the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805739/moses-taken-out-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseThe establishment of Copenhagen Fire Insurance 1731, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923152/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseHamlet delivers the letter written by himself to the Queen of Scotland by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923866/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseThe philosophyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791301/the-philosophyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian III Succouring Denmarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728731/christian-iii-succouring-denmarkFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseChristian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922278/christian-gives-danish-law-1683Free Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseOssian Singing His Swan Song by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920941/ossian-singing-his-swan-songFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederik V as patron of science and the arts. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923133/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseThe tribute of inheritance in 1660 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924810/the-tribute-inheritance-1660Free Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseYmir Suckling the Cow Audhumla by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920750/ymir-suckling-the-cow-audhumlaFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe solution of the stave band 1788. Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806005/the-solution-the-stave-band-1788-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & women iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999988/madame-monet-women-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sunflower desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056004/mona-lisa-sunflower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian I Raising the Province of Holstein to the State of a Duchy in 1460https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727470/christian-raising-the-province-holstein-the-state-duchy-1460Free Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999980/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain license