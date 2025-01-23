Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageinterior paintingpeople oilbavopersonchurchartbuildingvintageThe interior of S. Bavo in Haarlem.View through the main nave of the church towards the choir by Isaak Van NickelenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1036 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3542 x 4101 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe interior of S. 