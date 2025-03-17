rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Feast by Isaac Isaacsz
Save
Edit Image
wedding churches photosfeastfeast paintingvintage manpaintingfeast public domainfaceperson
Newlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustration
Newlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526556/newlywed-couple-wedding-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Allegory of the Sound by Isaac Isaacsz
Allegory of the Sound by Isaac Isaacsz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923670/allegory-the-soundFree Image from public domain license
Couple's wedding, relationship aesthetic editable remix
Couple's wedding, relationship aesthetic editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703189/couples-wedding-relationship-aesthetic-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Mrs. Gumperd by Christian Albrecht Jensen
Portrait of Mrs. Gumperd by Christian Albrecht Jensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923002/portrait-mrs-gumperdFree Image from public domain license
3D gay couple wedding, LGBTQ editable remix
3D gay couple wedding, LGBTQ editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454368/gay-couple-wedding-lgbtq-editable-remixView license
Dutch church interior by Rutger Van Langevelt
Dutch church interior by Rutger Van Langevelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922437/dutch-church-interiorFree Image from public domain license
3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remix
3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453989/newly-wed-couple-wedding-editable-remixView license
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923524/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remix
3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397040/newly-wed-couple-wedding-editable-remixView license
A duet by P.S. Krøyer
A duet by P.S. Krøyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924611/duet-ps-kroyerFree Image from public domain license
Feast of Adam and Eve png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Feast of Adam and Eve png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704349/png-adam-and-eve-aesthetic-artView license
The Last Supper (1713/1714) by Sebastiano Ricci
The Last Supper (1713/1714) by Sebastiano Ricci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016644/the-last-supper-17131714-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain license
3D editable gay couple wedding remix
3D editable gay couple wedding remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414167/editable-gay-couple-wedding-remixView license
Leonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmann
Leonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921521/leonora-christina-blue-towerFree Image from public domain license
Romantic couple, editable aesthetic illustration remix
Romantic couple, editable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519896/romantic-couple-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
The interior of a Catholic church
The interior of a Catholic church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799123/the-interior-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain license
3D newly wed couple at church editable remix
3D newly wed couple at church editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457236/newly-wed-couple-church-editable-remixView license
The establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
The establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView license
The establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
The establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain license
3D gay couple wedding, LGBTQ editable remix
3D gay couple wedding, LGBTQ editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457795/gay-couple-wedding-lgbtq-editable-remixView license
Christian VIII and Caroline Amalie's anointing in Frederiksborg Palace Church on 28 June 1840 by Sophus Schack
Christian VIII and Caroline Amalie's anointing in Frederiksborg Palace Church on 28 June 1840 by Sophus Schack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922910/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Part of the interior of S. Lorenzo fuori le mura
Part of the interior of S. Lorenzo fuori le mura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804563/part-the-interior-lorenzo-fuori-muraFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful bride poster template, editable text & design
Beautiful bride poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705132/beautiful-bride-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Masked and unmasked people at the pastry shop
Masked and unmasked people at the pastry shop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799212/masked-and-unmasked-people-the-pastry-shopFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
A baby baptism
A baby baptism
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801012/baby-baptismFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Madonna of Ivory by Henry Keller
The Madonna of Ivory by Henry Keller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649037/the-madonna-ivory-henry-kellerFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
The interior of the Oude Kerk in Amsterdam during a sermon
The interior of the Oude Kerk in Amsterdam during a sermon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798233/the-interior-the-oude-kerk-amsterdam-during-sermonFree Image from public domain license
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView license
The Meal in Honour of Ambassador Cornelis Calkoen (c. 1727 - c. 1730) by Jean Baptiste Vanmour
The Meal in Honour of Ambassador Cornelis Calkoen (c. 1727 - c. 1730) by Jean Baptiste Vanmour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742675/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Marriage poster template, editable text & design
Marriage poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709834/marriage-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The raising of Lazarus by Rembrandt van Rijn
The raising of Lazarus by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924500/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vow of the Pheasant (Philip the Good and Isabella at the Feast of the Pheasant in Lille in 1454) (c. 1500 - c. 1599) by…
Vow of the Pheasant (Philip the Good and Isabella at the Feast of the Pheasant in Lille in 1454) (c. 1500 - c. 1599) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794873/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
King Frederik III with family
King Frederik III with family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746777/king-frederik-iii-with-familyFree Image from public domain license