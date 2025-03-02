Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageportrait femaleportrait female vintagenicolaes eliasz pickenoylady portrait oilwoman gloves vintagenicolaes eliaszportrait woman paintingpublic domain portrait paintingPortrait of a Lady by Michiel Jansz Van MiereveltOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4409 x 6562 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseMen's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805082/mens-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805259/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795705/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Countess of Mansfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799254/the-countess-mansfeldtFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a young ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804975/portrait-young-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Johanna le Maire (c. 1601-60) (c. 1622 - c. 1629) by Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741942/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licensePortrait of a Young Woman by Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264397/portrait-young-woman-nicolaes-eliasz-pickenoyFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a 22-year-old woman, 1628, Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865306/portrait-22-year-old-woman-1628Free Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe Count of Mansfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799338/the-count-mansfeldtFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of Frederick V (1596-1632), Elector of the Palatinate (in or after 1621) by Michiel Jansz van Mierevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743026/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151049/new-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Trijntje Tijsdr van Nooij (1606/07-1646) (1631) by anonymous and Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744234/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of Amalia van Solms (1602-75) (in or after c. 1632) by Michiel Jansz van Mierevelt and Wybrand de Geesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743170/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of Ernst Casimir (1573-1632), Count of Nassau-Dietz (c. 1623 - c. 1633) by Michiel Jansz van Mierevelt and Jan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796084/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Philips Willem (1554-1618), Prince of Orange (c. 1608) by Michiel Jansz van Mierevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790908/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of Willem I (1533-84), Prince of Orange, called William the Silent (c. 1632) by Michiel Jansz van Mierevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792174/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licensePortrait of Pieter van Son (c. 1590-1654) (c. 1622 - c. 1629) by Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseMichiel Jansz van Mierevelt - Maurits prins van Oranje-edit 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665502/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805120/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseMichiel J. van Miereveld - George Villiers, Duke of Buckingham - Google Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666155/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Gustav II Adolf (1594-1632), King of Sweden (in or after c. 1633) by Michiel Jansz van Mierevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744917/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license