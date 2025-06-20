rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The artist's mother, Frederikke Eleonore Cathrine Rørbye, née Stockfleth (1773-1851) by Martinus Rørbye
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingadultwomen
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cathrine von Halle, née Nathanson (1768-1847)
Cathrine von Halle, née Nathanson (1768-1847)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805556/cathrine-von-halle-nee-nathanson-1768-1847Free Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife
Cathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804468/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady in summer dress and straw hat reading a letter
Lady in summer dress and straw hat reading a letter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802492/lady-summer-dress-and-straw-hat-reading-letterFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Johanne Marie Gertner, née Lassen, the artist's mother
Johanne Marie Gertner, née Lassen, the artist's mother
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805415/johanne-marie-gertner-nee-lassen-the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Conference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninck
Conference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805604/conference-councilor-marie-sophie-frolich-nee-coninckFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maria Magdalena Jensen, née Jessen, the artist's mother by Christian Albrecht Jensen
Maria Magdalena Jensen, née Jessen, the artist's mother by Christian Albrecht Jensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924947/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrand
Frederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922898/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ellen Roed, née Jensen, the artist's mother by Jørgen Roed
Ellen Roed, née Jensen, the artist's mother by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922900/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady in greyish silk dress and loose hood
Lady in greyish silk dress and loose hood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802279/lady-greyish-silk-dress-and-loose-hoodFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Archipelago girls
Archipelago girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800368/archipelago-girlsFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Adelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wife
Adelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813199/adelheid-berlin-grosserer-lippmann-berlins-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922977/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
An old woman "Bette Dorte" on the heath by Knud Larsen
An old woman "Bette Dorte" on the heath by Knud Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920699/old-woman-bette-dorte-the-heathFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801406/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Unknown by Christian Albrecht Jensen
Unknown by Christian Albrecht Jensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923097/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580757/png-adult-animal-wing-artView license
A lady in a garden.Anna Thorup
A lady in a garden.Anna Thorup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795654/lady-gardenanna-thorupFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Mrs. Dorothea Frederiksen, née Heering
Portrait of Mrs. Dorothea Frederiksen, née Heering
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802062/portrait-mrs-dorothea-frederiksen-nee-heeringFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frederikke von Scholten, F. Arendrup, the artist's mother-in-law by Christian Mourier Petersen
Frederikke von Scholten, F. Arendrup, the artist's mother-in-law by Christian Mourier Petersen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923238/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license