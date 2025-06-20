Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingadultwomenThe artist's mother, Frederikke Eleonore Cathrine Rørbye, née Stockfleth (1773-1851) by Martinus RørbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 984 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4041 x 4926 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCathrine von Halle, née Nathanson (1768-1847)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805556/cathrine-von-halle-nee-nathanson-1768-1847Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804468/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady in summer dress and straw hat reading a letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802492/lady-summer-dress-and-straw-hat-reading-letterFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseJohanne Marie Gertner, née Lassen, the artist's motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805415/johanne-marie-gertner-nee-lassen-the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseConference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805604/conference-councilor-marie-sophie-frolich-nee-coninckFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaria Magdalena Jensen, née Jessen, the artist's mother by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924947/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922898/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEllen Roed, née Jensen, the artist's mother by Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922900/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady in greyish silk dress and loose hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802279/lady-greyish-silk-dress-and-loose-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseArchipelago girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800368/archipelago-girlsFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAdelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813199/adelheid-berlin-grosserer-lippmann-berlins-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922977/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseAn old woman "Bette Dorte" on the heath by Knud Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920699/old-woman-bette-dorte-the-heathFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801406/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923097/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580757/png-adult-animal-wing-artView licenseA lady in a garden.Anna Thoruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795654/lady-gardenanna-thorupFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Dorothea Frederiksen, née Heeringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802062/portrait-mrs-dorothea-frederiksen-nee-heeringFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederikke von Scholten, F. Arendrup, the artist's mother-in-law by Christian Mourier Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923238/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license