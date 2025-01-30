rawpixel
The Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
oil paintingvintage womenvintage familyshoe paintingoil painting datepaintingweddingvintage woman's shoes
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
Marie Raffenberg, the Artist's Trust by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923646/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
The Life Class at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922738/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Koldberger Heide 1644 by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922733/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView license
Bust of state councilor Raffenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817797/bust-state-councilor-raffenbergFree Image from public domain license
Art week blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of state councilor Michael Raffenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782922/portrait-state-councilor-michael-raffenbergFree Image from public domain license
Loving home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12871877/loving-home-facebook-post-templateView license
A Sculptor in his Studio Working from the Life by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921233/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Loving home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872059/loving-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Cathrine von Halle, née Nathanson (1768-1847)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805556/cathrine-von-halle-nee-nathanson-1768-1847Free Image from public domain license
Encouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259138/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A tobacco company.Justitsråd Jürgensen's Sunday party by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921516/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413244/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrand-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730197/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady with knitwear.One of the artist's sisters (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802145/lady-with-knitwearone-the-artists-sistersFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998373/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of the German painter Wilhelm von Kaulbach by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924737/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
A Coach House by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922517/coach-house-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685652/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView license
The artist's parents-in-law and some of their children by Balthasar Denner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923091/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Family time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211364/family-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Living room in Odense's noble Virgin Monastery by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921954/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The actor Christoffer Hvid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805618/the-actor-christoffer-hvidFree Image from public domain license
Midsummer park party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039392/midsummer-park-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lady's head.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721750/ladys-headFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView license
Portrait of a young girl in a black dress sitting at a table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819679/portrait-young-girl-black-dress-sitting-tableFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708390/picnic-the-park-instagram-story-templateView license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708311/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView license
The German painter Heinrich Marr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805638/the-german-painter-heinrich-marrFree Image from public domain license