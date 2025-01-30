Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejan asselijnswedenbattlehorsebattle paintingbattle 16thbattle artadolfKing Gustav II Adolf of Sweden at the Battle by Lützen November 16th, 1632 by Jan AsselijnOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 905 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4326 x 3264 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298522/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCavalry Attack at Sunset (1646) by Jan Asselijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742777/cavalry-attack-sunset-1646-jan-asselijnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298526/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCity scene with an open gate, figures and animals by Jan Asselijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922329/city-scene-with-open-gate-figures-and-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFight for justice poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView licenseBattle Sceneryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727538/battle-sceneryFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe worship of kings by Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922057/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseA battlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805643/battleFree Image from public domain licenseKnight horseback battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663576/knight-horseback-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBattle Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746805/battle-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fantasy collage, editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684953/knight-fantasy-collage-editable-community-remixView licenseItalian landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805789/italian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseMountain landscape by Jan Brueghel d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924858/mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397456/kind-instagram-story-templateView licenseLandscape with shepherds and cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751667/landscape-with-shepherds-and-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseFrance national day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777189/france-national-day-poster-templateView licenseRiver landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804071/river-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397105/faith-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseRiver landscape with the tavern "Svanen" by Jan Josefsz Van Goyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923181/river-landscape-with-the-tavern-svanenFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady paintingpsd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814412/png-art-artwork-canvasView licenseThe Battle of Isted on 25 July 1850https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802087/the-battle-isted-july-1850Free Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseEvening landscape with resting huntershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803604/evening-landscape-with-resting-huntersFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Tiger and a Lady painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800016/png-art-artwork-canvasView licenseCrayfish fishing at nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805896/crayfish-fishing-nightFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Woman Marguérite by Jan Toorop transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189627/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseLady and gentleman in conversationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798186/lady-and-gentleman-conversationFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640939/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFight against robbershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805854/fight-against-robbersFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Portrait of a Man. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799919/png-art-artwork-canvasView licenseVesuvius Erupting at Nightfall by Jan Asselijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924734/vesuvius-erupting-nightfallFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseBattle picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803828/battle-pictureFree Image from public domain licenseSweden national day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639528/sweden-national-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe square in Haarlem, seen towards the town hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805298/the-square-haarlem-seen-towards-the-town-hallFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726459/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseCavalry and infantry in battlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798720/cavalry-and-infantry-battleFree Image from public domain license