Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageeckersbergbirdship paintingschristoffer wilhelm eckersberganimalartvintagepublic domainA gale crosswind, and a brig for the wind by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2755 x 1962 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHummingbird poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552302/hummingbird-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497524/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vintage-designView licenseA ship turning, and a gale with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923351/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907207/hummingbird-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923341/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552305/hummingbird-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseA Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552303/hummingbird-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal frames background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751229/vintage-animal-frames-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage bird animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseA Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923346/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630244/nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseAn English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseAn American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAn English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseA Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDating application Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630182/dating-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907264/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable penguins digital paint illustration, climate crisishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060904/editable-penguins-digital-paint-illustration-climate-crisisView licenseA chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license