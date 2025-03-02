Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageman paintingportraitvintagepublic domain oil paintingportrait vintage paintingoil paintingfashionadultPortrait of the German painter Wilhelm von Kaulbach by Wilhelm Ferdinand BendzOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6188 x 7707 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's apparel Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView licenseInger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923005/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseVenus and Cupid by Bartholomeus Van Der Helsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920118/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103962/mens-apparel-poster-templateView licenseA gondola by Julius Exnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922282/gondolaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103946/mens-apparel-blog-banner-templateView licenseLandscape.Christiansø by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921524/landscapechristianso-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseGrandparents' Sunday by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922385/grandparents-sundayFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774780/mens-apparel-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn the kitchen, accounts are made for what has been purchasedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799905/the-kitchen-accounts-are-made-for-what-has-been-purchasedFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpring in Hals by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923028/spring-halsFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseSvend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Artist's Wife by Lamplight by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922734/the-artists-wife-lamplightFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView licenseAn old sailor by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047549/mens-collection-facebook-story-templateView licenseProfessor, Dr.with.J. D.Maintainedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803485/professor-drwithj-dmaintainedFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047547/mens-collection-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Lorenzo Cybohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724641/portrait-lorenzo-cyboFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Artist Resting by the Roadside by Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922614/artist-resting-the-roadside-jorgen-roedFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamilien Waagepetersen 1830 by Wilhelm Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665191/familien-waagepetersen-1830-wilhelm-bendzFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA dead hare by Jacob Biltiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924460/dead-hareFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Painter C.W.Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757968/the-painter-cweckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaptain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMen's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805082/mens-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of the Rooms in the Royal Collection of Paintings at Christiansborg Palace by C. C. Andersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924790/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license