rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Frederik V in anointing robes by C. G. Pilo
Save
Edit Image
oil paintingportrait paintinganointingfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Frederik V in armour
Portrait of Frederik V in armour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802446/portrait-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Duchess Antoinette Amalie of Braunschweig-Wolfenbüttel
Portrait of Duchess Antoinette Amalie of Braunschweig-Wolfenbüttel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813215/portrait-duchess-antoinette-amalie-braunschweig-wolfenbuttelFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800370/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of brewer M. Christensen
Portrait of brewer M. Christensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802477/portrait-brewer-christensenFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Lady's portrait by C. G. Pilo
Lady's portrait by C. G. Pilo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923221/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of brewer M. Christensen's wife
Portrait of brewer M. Christensen's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801990/portrait-brewer-christensens-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Frederik V on Horseback by C. G. Pilo
Frederik V on Horseback by C. G. Pilo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921136/frederik-horsebackFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Mrs. Adelgunde Elisabeth Amalia von Scholten
Portrait of Mrs. Adelgunde Elisabeth Amalia von Scholten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746858/portrait-mrs-adelgunde-elisabeth-amalia-von-scholtenFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Portrait of Kgl.
Portrait of Kgl.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725818/portrait-kglFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Christian VII as crown prince
Portrait of Christian VII as crown prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802352/portrait-christian-vii-crown-princeFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Thomasine Ludvigne Vermehren, née Grüner, the artist's wife
Thomasine Ludvigne Vermehren, née Grüner, the artist's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802060/thomasine-ludvigne-vermehren-nee-gruner-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798018/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension poster template
Eyelash extension poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license
Unknown by Frederik Vermehren
Unknown by Frederik Vermehren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923826/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Juliane Marie, Frederik V's second queen
Juliane Marie, Frederik V's second queen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801626/juliane-marie-frederik-vs-second-queenFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Princess Wilhelmine Caroline, daughter of Frederik V, married to Elector Wilhelm I of Hesse-Kassel
Portrait of Princess Wilhelmine Caroline, daughter of Frederik V, married to Elector Wilhelm I of Hesse-Kassel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797926/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802532/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Portrait of Count Jørgen Scheel by C. G. Pilo
Portrait of Count Jørgen Scheel by C. G. Pilo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923245/portrait-count-jorgen-scheelFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frederik IV
Frederik IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802369/frederikFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Cathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife with a turban
Cathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wife with a turban
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804824/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wife-with-turbanFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Marine with many sailing ships.Foggy weather
Marine with many sailing ships.Foggy weather
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802034/marine-with-many-sailing-shipsfoggy-weatherFree Image from public domain license