Edit ImageCrop31SaveSaveEdit Imagemanorwoodland paintingchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergpublic domain oil paintingneoclassicismdanishdevil paintingpainting landscapeThe Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2632 x 3503 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseThe Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16230126/image-scenery-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHygge lifestyle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure more Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789309/adventure-more-instagram-post-templateView licenseJulie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBe present quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686639/present-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseMendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923537/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWind quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697392/wind-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLoki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920124/loki-and-sigyn-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseAlexander the Great on his Sickbed by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924791/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663410/medieval-warrior-searching-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sea by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923580/study-clouds-over-the-sea-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor mansion in countryside, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453594/editable-watercolor-mansion-countryside-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLandscape with stone, Møn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924917/landscape-with-stone-mon-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSuzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHygge garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614738/hygge-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl running for life fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663300/girl-running-for-life-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePart of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSatanism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11988017/satanism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire at night by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseMansion in countryside mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381704/mansion-countryside-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseStudy from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923520/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14676025/pinot-noir-label-templateView licenseA privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924789/study-clouds-over-the-sound-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseA brickworks on Møn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921414/brickworks-mon-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license