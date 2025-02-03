Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingberlinkaspernicolai abildgaardfacepersonartmanNiels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 984 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3155 x 3846 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseNiels Klim attends the sentencing of the late Potuan princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805910/niels-klim-attends-the-sentencing-the-late-potuan-princeFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe scales lead a Potuaner awayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805983/the-scales-lead-potuaner-awayFree Image from public domain licenseWork and chill post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView licenseThe Potuans are amazed to see Niels Klim's kneeling before the wise prince by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924895/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe doctor's wife reveals that her husband wants to anatomize Niels Klim for the advancement of science by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924891/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseA potuan whose reform proposal is approved is carried in triumph by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924897/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiphop music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14745888/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseNiels Klim thinks he hears the clerk in Fane Kirke when he wakes up on the underground planet to the roar of a bull by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924814/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseNiels Klim on a hike in Potu by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923184/niels-klim-hike-potuFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe devotion of the Potuans on the feast day of the incomprehensible god by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924912/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNiels Klim is crowned emperor in Qvarmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792117/niels-klim-crowned-emperor-qvarmaFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseMagazine with three studies by Niels Klimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740784/magazine-with-three-studies-niels-klimFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe shipwrecked Niels Klim is rescued by two Qvamits in a vidiebaathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740977/the-shipwrecked-niels-klim-rescued-two-qvamits-vidiebaatFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView licenseSatire on non-commissioned officer Sigvard Lyckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727716/satire-non-commissioned-officer-sigvard-lyckeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Man and a Woman Embracinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744012/man-and-woman-embracingFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseComposition Draft;a king, surrounded by warriors in a court, gives a knight's sword to a manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793349/image-face-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922678/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseNiels Klim who runs in Potuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740641/niels-klim-who-runs-potuFree Image from public domain licenseWork from home post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779421/work-from-home-post-templateView licenseNiels Klim sees a Potuan criminal being led away by three guardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740940/niels-klim-sees-potuan-criminal-being-led-away-three-guardsFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView license"Kiøbenhavns Skilderie", no. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815718/kiobenhavns-skilderie-noFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103962/mens-apparel-poster-templateView licenseA man with a laterna magica shows an extinct family tree by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924310/photo-image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103946/mens-apparel-blog-banner-templateView license"Kiøbenhavns Skilderie".No.3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740256/kiobenhavns-skilderieno3Free Image from public domain license