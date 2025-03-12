Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage portraitpublic domain portrait paintingvintage portrait man oil paintingfacewoodpersonartmanPortræt af skægget mand (Portrait of bearded man) by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5604 x 7805 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797324/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797352/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Johannes hoved by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924779/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797562/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam IV of Orange's consort Anna, daughter of Georg IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797448/william-oranges-consort-anna-daughter-georgFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a man with a large beardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797367/portrait-man-with-large-beardFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHadrianus Juniushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797483/hadrianus-juniusFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDen hellige Familie (The Holy Family) by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922803/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joh.v. Leyden?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797455/portrait-johv-leydenFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797889/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Communionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797443/the-holy-communionFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031819/van-gogh-keyhole-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797355/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056628/american-gothic-keyhole-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Holstein nobleman who fasted for 40 dayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797151/portrait-holstein-nobleman-who-fasted-for-daysFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797547/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797240/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797529/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKurfyrsterne Moritz og August af Sachsen (Electors Moritz and August of Saxony) by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924411/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797386/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseMordecai and Hamanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797556/mordecai-and-hamanFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePortrait of Knipperdollinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797546/portrait-knipperdollingFree Image from public domain license