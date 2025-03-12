rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
An old wife by Gerard Van Honthorst
Save
Edit Image
honthorstoil paintingold photography portraitportraitoil paintings manportrait paintingspublic domain portrait oil vintageold hand painting
Van Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Musical Group by Candlelight by Gerard Van Honthorst
Musical Group by Candlelight by Gerard Van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921204/musical-group-candlelightFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Diana's toilet by Gerard Van Honthorst
Diana's toilet by Gerard Van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924646/dianas-toiletFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
A laughing girl displaying a small image of a nude woman seen from behind by Gerard Van Honthorst
A laughing girl displaying a small image of a nude woman seen from behind by Gerard Van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922974/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young girl with candlestick, old wife, and violin player by Gerard Van Honthorst
Young girl with candlestick, old wife, and violin player by Gerard Van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924415/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Merry Fiddler (1623) by Gerard van Honthorst
The Merry Fiddler (1623) by Gerard van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731592/the-merry-fiddler-1623-gerard-van-honthorstFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Friedrich Wilhelm (1620-88), Elector of Brandenburg, and his Wife Louise Henriette (1627-67), Countess of Orange…
Portrait of Friedrich Wilhelm (1620-88), Elector of Brandenburg, and his Wife Louise Henriette (1627-67), Countess of Orange…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742015/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Satyr and Nymph (1623) by Gerard van Honthorst
Satyr and Nymph (1623) by Gerard van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735339/satyr-and-nymph-1623-gerard-van-honthorstFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031819/van-gogh-keyhole-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Willem II (1626-1650), Prince of Orange, and his Wife Mary Stuart (1631-1660) (1647) by Gerard van Honthorst
Portrait of Willem II (1626-1650), Prince of Orange, and his Wife Mary Stuart (1631-1660) (1647) by Gerard van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796351/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
An old wife
An old wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800506/old-wifeFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Willem II (1626-50), Prince of Orange (1651) by Gerard van Honthorst and Willem van Honthorst
Portrait of Willem II (1626-50), Prince of Orange (1651) by Gerard van Honthorst and Willem van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744903/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of an Artist (1655) by Gerard van Honthorst
Portrait of an Artist (1655) by Gerard van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743900/portrait-artist-1655-gerard-van-honthorstFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056628/american-gothic-keyhole-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Frederik Hendrik (1584-1647), Prince of Orange (1650) by Gerard van Honthorst
Portrait of Frederik Hendrik (1584-1647), Prince of Orange (1650) by Gerard van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744797/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042579/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rahbek at his wife's deathbed
Rahbek at his wife's deathbed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800630/rahbek-his-wifes-deathbedFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042580/american-gothic-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
The artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Bloch
The artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Bloch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924877/the-artists-wife-mrs-alma-bloch-nee-trepkaFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056077/american-gothic-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sir Robert and Lady Smyth with Their Son, Hervey
Sir Robert and Lady Smyth with Their Son, Hervey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9090824/sir-robert-and-lady-smyth-with-their-son-herveyFree Image from public domain license
Men's collection Facebook post template
Men's collection Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView license
Adelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wife
Adelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813199/adelheid-berlin-grosserer-lippmann-berlins-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel blog banner template
Men's apparel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103946/mens-apparel-blog-banner-templateView license
Thora Hunæus, née Garbrecht, the artist's wife
Thora Hunæus, née Garbrecht, the artist's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804442/thora-hunaeus-nee-garbrecht-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel Facebook story template
Men's apparel Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView license
The Artist's Wife by Lamplight by L. A. Ring
The Artist's Wife by Lamplight by L. A. Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922734/the-artists-wife-lamplightFree Image from public domain license