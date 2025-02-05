Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesickbedchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergpaintingface manpaint table manneoclassicism paintvintage mangreat alexanderAlexander the Great on his Sickbed by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 986 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4479 x 3682 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFire at night by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseReclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923456/dutch-flute-for-the-wind-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseGreen impact Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597677/green-impact-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923439/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSave earth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596938/save-earth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLoki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920124/loki-and-sigyn-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition, Van Gogh's self-portrait, famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7577609/png-aesthetic-artwork-blueView licenseAndromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685943/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon Crossing the Alps by Jacques-Louis David in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191466/png-artwork-remix-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSports quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686801/sports-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920925/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame mockup, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168421/film-frame-mockup-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSuzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseMen's boardshorts mockup, editable Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994413/mens-boardshorts-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView licenseA shoeshine from Paris by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920731/shoeshine-from-paris-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView licenseOutside the Lottery Agency by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923292/outside-the-lottery-agency-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon Crossing the Alps background, film frame design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136000/napoleon-crossing-the-alps-background-film-frame-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sea by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923580/study-clouds-over-the-sea-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper, Napoleon Crossing the Alps in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191470/png-artwork-remix-backgroundView licenseLangebro, Copenhagen, in the Moonlight with Running Figures by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924796/image-face-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseA privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686075/leadership-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924789/study-clouds-over-the-sound-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseBook exchange poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931363/book-exchange-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920671/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape with stone, Møn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924917/landscape-with-stone-mon-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license