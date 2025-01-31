Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagequeenqueen portraitjewelryportrait womanelisabeth jerichau baumannpainting portrait femalegreece paintingadult portraits public domainQueen Olga of Greece by Elisabeth Jerichau BaumannOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3630 x 4525 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseL'Aspetta.She is waiting for him by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924956/laspettashe-waiting-for-himFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licensePortrait sketch.Presumably the artist's son Thorald Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762456/portrait-sketchpresumably-the-artists-son-thorald-jerichauFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePortrait of the painter Thorald Læssøe (1816-1878) by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924957/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView licenseAn Egyptian Pot Seller at Giza by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920843/egyptian-pot-seller-gizaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732463/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmager girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727521/amager-girlFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487267/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseThe artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924877/the-artists-wife-mrs-alma-bloch-nee-trepkaFree Image from public domain licenseGlam up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540061/glam-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sculptor Jens Adolf Jerichau, the Artist's Husband by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922489/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616712/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseAn Egyptian Fellah Woman with her Baby by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923425/egyptian-fellah-woman-with-her-babyFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191315/greek-queen-statue-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Holger Aagaard Hammerich as a 4-year-oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819677/portrait-holger-aagaard-hammerich-4-year-oldFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181414/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseA Wounded Danish Soldier by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924675/wounded-danish-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616696/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseElderly woman in profilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730711/elderly-woman-profileFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617734/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBust of a woman braiding her hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727502/bust-woman-braiding-her-hairFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616729/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseCaroline Mathilde, Queen of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804432/caroline-mathilde-queen-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056774/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseQueen Charlotte Amaliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797413/queen-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain licenseThe cursed king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseValkyries by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924955/valkyriesFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181167/greek-goddess-queen-statue-creative-remix-editable-designView license"Marie Jerichau 10½ years old"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727366/marie-jerichau-10-years-oldFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181351/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseA Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923068/roman-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181372/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801151/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191239/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseQueen Kristina in Palazzo Corsinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811423/queen-kristina-palazzo-corsiniFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181179/greek-goddess-queen-statue-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseEmilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801598/emilie-mathilde-roed-nee-kruse-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license