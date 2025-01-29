Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagemoonmoonlightoil paintingastronomyartistic nightdanishmoonlight paintingshoe drawing public domainLangebro, Copenhagen, in the Moonlight with Running Figures by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3664 x 5074 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStars mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610594/stars-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's Starry Night, editable clipart set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058750/van-goghs-starry-night-editable-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's Starry Night clipart set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058816/editable-van-goghs-starry-night-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView from the Domed Hall at Charlottenborg in Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921081/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's Starry Night, editable clipart set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071458/van-goghs-starry-night-editable-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian VIII Aboard his Steamship "Ægir" Watching the Maneuvers of a Squadron near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920509/image-art-vintage-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseMoisturizer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494153/moisturizer-label-template-editable-designView licenseStudy from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923520/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseQuote about city mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581433/quote-about-city-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseA Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig.The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923123/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStone monster fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663712/stone-monster-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921702/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorror book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825976/horror-book-poster-templateView licenseAt a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921093/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050709/lunar-eclipse-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Russian Fleet at Anchor near Elsinore by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHowling wolf during blood moon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663560/howling-wolf-during-blood-moon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Girl on a Swing by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920887/girl-swing-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseDark night sky mountain backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478543/dark-night-sky-mountain-backgroundView licenseA corvette. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921751/corvette-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA Russian frigate. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921750/russian-frigate-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseBeige celestial sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205684/beige-celestial-sun-border-background-editable-designView licenseA shoeshine from Paris by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920731/shoeshine-from-paris-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFebruary 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew moon blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055341/new-moon-blog-banner-templateView licenseCupid Bitten by a Bee by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920992/cupid-bitten-bee-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseDark night sky mountain backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478518/dark-night-sky-mountain-backgroundView licenseView towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920551/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurple crescent frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10299474/purple-crescent-frame-background-editable-designView licenseA brig dries sails by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920869/brig-dries-sails-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseDemon character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663704/demon-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Corvette on the stack.Nyholm with the half-timbered building in the background. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920109/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685889/faith-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dark astrology background, sun symbol designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511931/aesthetic-dark-astrology-background-sun-symbol-designView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license