Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageisaksonthornscrown thornskarl isaksonfacepersonartvintageThe Crowning with Thorns by Karl IsaksonOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3175 x 4439 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460092/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseLady with hand mirror by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924469/lady-with-hand-mirrorFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460010/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseArrangement with blue bowl and fruits by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920573/arrangement-with-blue-bowl-and-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseBible study poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021396/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRomantic fantasy by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920518/romantic-fantasy-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730834/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArrangement, gray jar, apples, bananashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800482/arrangement-gray-jar-apples-bananasFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021392/bible-study-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStanding female model by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920546/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseBible study blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021399/bible-study-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNature morte.Apples, leeks, bananas, and green jar by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924340/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of the painter Edvard Weie by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924882/portrait-the-painter-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473402/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseSusanne by Oluf Hartmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923027/susanneFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473400/holy-ascension-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801101/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730692/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseLent season poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528926/lent-season-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCentaurs hunting wild boarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800898/centaurs-hunting-wild-boarFree Image from public domain licenseLent season Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528928/lent-season-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSusanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLent season blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528924/lent-season-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806044/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760287/god-love-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInterior from the living room at St.Hans Torv with figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798667/interior-from-the-living-room-sthans-torv-with-figureFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760288/god-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePoul Johan Schouw, Governor of the East Indies by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922926/poul-johan-schouw-governor-the-east-indiesFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristian VIII and Caroline Amalie's anointing in Frederiksborg Palace Church on 28 June 1840 by Sophus Schackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922910/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLent season Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495741/lent-season-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCatherine II of Russia in coronation dress by Vigilius Eriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924690/catherine-russia-coronation-dressFree Image from public domain licenseGod is lovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220474/god-loveView licenseThe actor Christoffer Hvidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805618/the-actor-christoffer-hvidFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756285/god-love-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a young girl in a black dress sitting at a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819679/portrait-young-girl-black-dress-sitting-tableFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSulmalla tries in vain to persuade her lover Cathmor to make peace with Fingalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804461/sulmalla-tries-vain-persuade-her-lover-cathmor-make-peace-with-fingalFree Image from public domain license