Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage lovegentlemanwigblackvintage weddingface1675 to 1775adultConversation piece; An elderly gentleman in black clothing with a long wig puts his arm lovingly around a young girl's neck, while at the same time placing a full purse in her lap. She seems willing for the deal to be concluded. In the background a figure in a red coat by DankerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 888 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4843 x 6546 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappiness quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693452/happiness-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpringReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746863/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704284/wedding-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe summer by Dankerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923651/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730187/happiness-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA couple worshipping the Shiva linga ; the woman puts a garland around the lingam. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951791/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408071/happy-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseHead of a Man by John Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9493399/head-manFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote mobile wallpaper template, editable dark aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20772423/happiness-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-dark-aesthetic-designView licenseMedical Dispatch or Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds with One Stonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066216/medical-dispatch-doctor-doubledose-killing-two-birds-with-one-stoneFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement proposal planning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667162/engagement-proposal-planning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMedical Dispatch or Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds with One Stonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066218/medical-dispatch-doctor-doubledose-killing-two-birds-with-one-stoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630325/happiness-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA woman putting a garland around the Shivling while the other two fold their hands to pray. Gouache painting by an Indian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967796/image-dog-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote Instagram post template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18580793/happiness-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-floral-designView licenseCe est ung tractat de la noble art de leguille ascavoir ouvraiges de spaigne... title page (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272326/image-book-fabric-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco card template, editable Gatsby designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544979/art-deco-card-template-editable-gatsby-designView licenseHumors of Houndsditch, or Mrs. Shevi in a Longing Conditionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062462/humors-houndsditch-mrs-shevi-longing-conditionFree Image from public domain licensePride quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686140/pride-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSamson and Delilah (c. 1626 - c. 1630) by Rembrandt van Rijn and Jan Lievenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794868/samson-and-delilah-c-1626-1630-rembrandt-van-rijn-and-jan-lievensFree Image from public domain licenseLaw school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206514/law-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseTetradrachm of Seleucus Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184656/tetradrachm-seleucusFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038336/happiness-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseStreet photo with a young girl lifting her dress a little;in the background an elderly man with a canehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791466/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703709/wedding-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn angel of God takes the dead child to the places it loved (1899) drawing art by William Heath Robinson. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493387/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18291295/happiness-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePNG A woman smile to her self in the mirror cartoon sketch togetherness.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13234188/png-texture-faceView licenseWedding photos poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122494/wedding-photos-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTerracotta fragments of a stamnos (jar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8414054/terracotta-fragments-stamnos-jarFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePinnacle of a tabernacle (c. 1520) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13747518/pinnacle-tabernacle-c-1520-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement proposal planning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793542/engagement-proposal-planning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVous voulez faire de l'homéopathie, jeune homme? by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375460/vous-voulez-faire-lhomeopathie-jeune-homme-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630619/happiness-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVirgin Mary and Child with Saint Anthony of Paduahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822629/virgin-mary-and-child-with-saint-anthony-paduaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561106/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknown by Schröderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924812/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWedding hairstyles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763548/wedding-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoat of Arms with a Skullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8279165/coat-arms-with-skullFree Image from public domain license