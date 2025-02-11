Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehenpomponbronze sculptureanimalbirdartvintagewaterWater henOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 856 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4578 x 3266 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151531/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseSpirithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924179/spiritFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView licenseOwlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924176/owlFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseA man watering a horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796272/man-watering-horseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732336/happy-hens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA fellow riding a horse to the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796025/fellow-riding-horse-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTurkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797228/turkeyFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseMermaidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923163/mermaidFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe awakening Evehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797098/the-awakening-eveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseA loose horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725831/loose-horseFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026544/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA loose horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796152/loose-horseFree Image from public domain licenseStop cockfighting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601202/stop-cockfighting-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa porteuse d'eau.Jeune fille à la cruchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796078/porteuse-deaujeune-fille-crucheFree Image from public domain licenseHen's trip blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571584/hens-trip-blog-banner-templateView licenseA standing goathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795949/standing-goatFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenus and Paris.Love couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796973/venus-and-parislove-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA fellow riding a horse to the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795931/fellow-riding-horse-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12014176/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKarl rides two horses to the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795639/karl-rides-two-horses-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003937/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseLead with the swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796949/lead-with-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026652/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA boy with a goldsmith.Standing nude boy with a goldsmith, cast in bronze, in his left handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796060/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428687/songkran-festival-instagram-story-templateView licenseCinderellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797046/cinderellaFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal welfare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599601/animal-welfare-instagram-post-templateView licenseWalking sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797255/walking-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903151/autumn-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseWoman nowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795574/woman-nowFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving food bank Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613848/thanksgiving-food-bank-facebook-post-templateView licenseLoving sea children with conchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797070/loving-sea-children-with-conchFree Image from public domain license