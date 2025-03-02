rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kitchen interior with reading girl by Jens Juel
Save
Edit Image
kitchenreadingoil paintingwoman readingkitchen paintinggirl readingvintage girl readingwoman kitchen
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juel
The painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923157/the-painter-michael-gehrmannFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Social scene in a park by Jens Juel
Social scene in a park by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924544/social-scene-parkFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Louise Augusta
Portrait of Louise Augusta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain license
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView license
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924939/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Caroline Mathilde, Queen of Christian VII
Caroline Mathilde, Queen of Christian VII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804432/caroline-mathilde-queen-christian-viiFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Self-portrait by artificial light by Jens Juel
Self-portrait by artificial light by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923183/self-portrait-artificial-lightFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Frederik VI as crown prince
Frederik VI as crown prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804473/frederik-crown-princeFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Poul Johan Schouw, Governor of the East Indies by Jens Juel
Poul Johan Schouw, Governor of the East Indies by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922926/poul-johan-schouw-governor-the-east-indiesFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Charlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wife
Charlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804298/charlotte-sophie-gerner-nee-rasch-henrik-gerners-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Reading quote Instagram story template
Reading quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Postmaster Frederik Carl Harboe (?)
Postmaster Frederik Carl Harboe (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804657/postmaster-frederik-carl-harboeFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Boy reading by artificial light
Boy reading by artificial light
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801086/boy-reading-artificial-lightFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923073/anna-elisabeth-battier-born-storpFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804261/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Johann Jacob Frølich d.æ.
Johann Jacob Frølich d.æ.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800345/johann-jacob-frolich-daeFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Conference councilor Debora Fabritius de Tengnagel, née Cloppenburg
Conference councilor Debora Fabritius de Tengnagel, née Cloppenburg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795462/conference-councilor-debora-fabritius-tengnagel-nee-cloppenburgFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
The Artist and his Wife Rosine, née Dørschel by Jens Juel
The Artist and his Wife Rosine, née Dørschel by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923676/the-artist-and-his-wife-rosine-nee-dorschelFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Susanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holm
Susanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of Gertrud Hage, née Heitmann by Jens Juel
Portrait of Gertrud Hage, née Heitmann by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922479/portrait-gertrud-hage-nee-heitmannFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Court Signet Stick Ahron Jacobson
Court Signet Stick Ahron Jacobson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804423/court-signet-stick-ahron-jacobsonFree Image from public domain license