Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesculptoritalyautumn oil paintingsculptor public domainromeflorencefacewoodThe sculptor Jens Adolph Jerichau in his studio in Rome by David JacobsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3535 x 4350 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060937/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sculptor Jens Adolf Jerichau, the Artist's Husband by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922489/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseDante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922205/danteprophets-opusFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Italy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979828/discover-italy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922201/the-quaybandolFree Image from public domain licenseRound picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799740/png-art-artwork-canvasView licenseCemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921502/cemetery-road-toledoFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795944/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseComposition by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922055/compositionFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242839/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBandits on a Rocky Coast by Salvator Rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613464/bandits-rocky-coast-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642661/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924836/the-thick-palmview-from-villefrancheFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050101/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe sculptor Jacques-François-Joseph Saly by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923182/the-sculptor-jacques-francois-joseph-salyFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057644/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBertel Thorvaldsen (1768–1844) with the Bust of Horace Vernet by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185386/image-avignon-1714-1789-paris-plaster-figure-sculptorFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072675/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922428/the-black-prophetprophets-opusFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072694/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803450/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlorence Italy travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443003/florence-italy-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy For Liberty Displaying the Arts and Sciences, or The Genius of America Encouraging the Emancipation of the Blacks by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613907/image-feet-slave-benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921024/the-road-golgothaFree Image from public domain licenseSilver lining quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572235/silver-lining-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922159/figure-composition-with-back-edgesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249332/music-release-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseDead Christ Supported by Angels, Francesco Trevisanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612886/dead-christ-supported-angels-francesco-trevisaniFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267802/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of a seated girl by David Jacobsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923058/study-seated-girlFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseIn the Orphanage at Katwijk-Binnen (c. 1870 - c. 1890) by David Adolph Constant Artzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732072/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642660/music-release-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920761/the-creation-eveFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642665/aesthetic-art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAllegory of Carl the Second's coronationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798676/allegory-carl-the-seconds-coronationFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829536/aesthetic-art-museum-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBoy and Girl in the Dunes (1870 - 1890) by David Adolph Constant Artzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742284/boy-and-girl-the-dunes-1870-1890-david-adolph-constant-artzFree Image from public domain license