Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedryadface statuefigurinestatuepublic domainfacepersonartThe DryadOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3426 x 5315 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseThe author Johannes V. Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797189/the-author-johannes-jensenFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA bowler looking for his throwhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818542/bowler-looking-for-his-throwFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseDeath and the motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922808/death-and-the-motherFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964623/celebrate-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe shadowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797441/the-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute ceramic animal figurine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15436692/editable-cute-ceramic-animal-figurine-design-element-setView licenseAn unknown starhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795451/unknown-starFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute ceramic animal figurine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435999/editable-cute-ceramic-animal-figurine-design-element-setView licenseComposer Niels W. Gadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796859/composer-niels-gadeFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cherub png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704796/coffee-cherub-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe painter Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796810/the-painter-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable garden gnome figurine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297353/editable-garden-gnome-figurine-design-element-setView licenseThe architect Christian Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796950/the-architect-christian-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseModel study.Lying naked woman without armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924272/model-studylying-naked-woman-without-armsFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseFemale bust.Young girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795461/female-bustyoung-girlFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, orange flower remix collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323585/vintage-woman-orange-flower-remix-collage-elementView licenseThe sculptor Niels Hansen Jacobsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740949/the-sculptor-niels-hansen-jacobsenFree Image from public domain licenseChinese golden dragon statue set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138415/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license"The Toad"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924183/the-toadFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseSketch for an unfinished monument for the polar explorers Mylius Erichsen, P. Høeg Hagen and Jørgen Brøndlundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797395/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSad songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552530/sad-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoxer Dick Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797169/boxer-dick-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute ceramic animal figurine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15437721/editable-cute-ceramic-animal-figurine-design-element-setView licenseBoy with a duck.Standing nude boy raising a duck in the air with his right handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797089/boy-with-duckstanding-nude-boy-raising-duck-the-air-with-his-right-handFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617265/celebrate-freedom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe physicist H.C.Ørstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796899/the-physicist-hcorstedFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964621/celebrate-freedom-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796671/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseCount A.W.Moltkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796629/count-awmoltkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable social media addiction sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932130/editable-social-media-addiction-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseLeda with the Swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728638/leda-with-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable garden gnome figurine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297412/editable-garden-gnome-figurine-design-element-setView licenseThe composer J.P.E.Hartmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796762/the-composer-jpehartmannFree Image from public domain license