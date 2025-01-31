Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagefishermancarl blochoil paintingsfisherman painting1860oil painting datemanpublic domain paintingsA fisherman on a loggia by Carl BlochOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7608 x 10370 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseFrom a Roman osteria by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922448/from-roman-osteriaFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseJairi's daughter by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924899/jairis-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury date inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273730/luxury-date-inspiration-templateView licensePortrait of Frederick William of Prussiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797523/portrait-frederick-william-prussiaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamson with the Philistines by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924802/samson-with-the-philistinesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrom a Roman osteria by Carl Bloch. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16229936/image-cat-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licensePortrait of manufacturer Carl Adolf Feilberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803936/portrait-manufacturer-carl-adolf-feilbergFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797820/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe tastehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802451/the-tasteFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe sense of smellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805427/the-sense-smellFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe painter Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803571/the-painter-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseDomestic chores in a poor peasant's roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802207/domestic-chores-poor-peasants-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseConversation at evening timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805075/conversation-evening-timeFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800393/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869276/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseYoung married peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800495/young-married-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseA little boy is imagined for the priesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803529/little-boy-imagined-for-the-priestFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal falling fish and farmer, Monet's and Edward Penfield's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600221/png-aesthetic-artwork-blueView licensePortrait of a 38-year-old manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803697/portrait-38-year-old-manFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035440/adele-bloch-bauer-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe painter Harald Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801031/the-painter-harald-holmFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035388/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA picky row by Gustav Vermehrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922775/picky-rowFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseVenus brings healing herbs to the wounded Aeneas by Hendrik Krockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920579/venus-brings-healing-herbs-the-wounded-aeneasFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035365/adele-bloch-bauer-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA domestic scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798159/domestic-sceneFree Image from public domain license