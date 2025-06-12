Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintings of animalsbird oil paintinganimalwoodbirdartvintagepublic domainGame. by Johan Laurentz JensenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3214 x 4340 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink parrot over the pool, editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790407/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView licenseWild shot by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920795/wild-shotFree Image from public domain licensePink propeller plane , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785570/pink-propeller-plane-editable-oil-paintingView licenseUnknown by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923138/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBlue propeller plane , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790402/blue-propeller-plane-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA corsage with a laurel wreath by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922713/corsage-with-laurel-wreathFree Image from public domain licensePink parrot over the pool, editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785720/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA pineapple and other fruits by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922837/pineapple-and-other-fruitsFree Image from public domain licensePet parrot Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740593/pet-parrot-instagram-story-templateView licenseVarious fruits, including melon and grapes by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920098/various-fruits-including-melon-and-grapesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCamellias and rhododendrons by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920607/camellias-and-rhododendronsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseA vase with flowers by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920557/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801196/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029994/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt.Michael with the dragon by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920474/stmichael-with-the-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029992/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGranida and Daifilo.Daifilo brings water to Princess Granidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805147/granida-and-daifilodaifilo-brings-water-princess-granidaFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinter landscape.Unsettled weatherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801378/winter-landscapeunsettled-weatherFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052429/gustav-klimts-angel-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrom the Hermitage Plain on a winter's day by Waldemar Bøhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922390/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060862/gustav-klimts-angel-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe shepherd boy.No.14 in Chr.Winther and M. Rørbye, "25 Pictures for small children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751487/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's angel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053495/gustav-klimts-angel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA basket of flowers, a cockatoo and a fruit vine by by Johannes Ludvig Camradthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924618/basket-flowers-cockatoo-and-fruit-vineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral border, famous oil painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048382/editable-floral-border-famous-oil-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA herd of cattle has sought coolness in a lake on a hot summer day by Jørgen Valentin Sonnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922555/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseLuna and Hesperushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812502/luna-and-hesperusFree Image from public domain licenseLouisiana Heron bird background, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692238/louisiana-heron-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseMartens pedigreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741167/martens-pedigreeFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView from Roskilde towards the Fiord by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920599/view-from-roskilde-towards-the-fiordFree Image from public domain licenseProtect Our Forest Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768817/protect-our-forest-instagram-story-templateView licenseMonkey row by Søren L. Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921906/monkey-rowFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding butterfly , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786326/hand-holding-butterfly-editable-oil-paintingView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807753/unknownFree Image from public domain license