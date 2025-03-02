Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroque art public domainfacepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsoil paintingFaith by Guido ReniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1014 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3629 x 4293 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Fall of the Giants by Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921378/the-fall-the-giantsFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseChrist as teacherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798992/christ-teacherFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe Penitent Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736896/the-penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseThe Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737120/the-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Beatrice Cenci by Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920123/portrait-beatrice-cenciFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseKing Frederik I in armourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797388/king-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Mourning Virgin (1575-1642 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135684/the-mourning-virgin-1575-1642-baroque-workshop-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseHead of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811705/head-christFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseUnbelieving Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797533/unbelieving-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797594/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseSaint Magdalene worships a cross standing before herhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797473/saint-magdalene-worships-cross-standing-before-herFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVenus being offered pearls in a seashell by Cupid riding on a dolphinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711982/venus-being-offered-pearls-seashell-cupid-riding-dolphinFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn old bald head with bare neck and fur collarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797419/old-bald-head-with-bare-neck-and-fur-collarFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA lady hour is abducted by newtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797289/lady-hour-abducted-newtsFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist and the soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797539/christ-and-the-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA lady hour is carried away across the lake by four newtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797223/lady-hour-carried-away-across-the-lake-four-newtsFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseIn a farmhouse, where a lamp is burning, the family sits around the fireplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797207/farmhouse-where-lamp-burning-the-family-sits-around-the-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseMary on the heavenly throne surrounded by angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797581/mary-the-heavenly-throne-surrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGalathea is led across the sea, accompanied by nymphs, tritons and cupidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797275/galathea-led-across-the-sea-accompanied-nymphs-tritons-and-cupidsFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHollandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797210/hollandFree Image from public domain license