Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemerchantjewelry paintingvintage merchantpublic domain merchantfacewoodpersonartThe Merchant and his Wife by Marinus Van ReymerswaleOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 901 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4330 x 3250 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseMathilde Theresia von Irgens-Bergh, née Holsten, the Wife of Mathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922684/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801598/emilie-mathilde-roed-nee-kruse-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDavid George van Lennep (1712-97), Senior Merchant of the Dutch Factory at Smyrna, and his Wife and Children (1769 - 1771)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743716/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenriette Petersen, born Philipsen, wife of customs inspector Michael Christian Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWives and children of a fruit merchanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798677/wives-and-children-fruit-merchantFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Artist and his Wife Rosine, née Dørschel by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923676/the-artist-and-his-wife-rosine-nee-dorschelFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe artist's wife Esther, née Wintherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800690/the-artists-wife-esther-nee-wintherFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Artist's Wife and Daughter by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923531/the-artists-wife-and-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseFemale small business ownerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901606/female-small-business-ownerView licenseYoung women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922859/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Organ Player and his Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722601/the-organ-player-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseVan Eyck - Arnolfini Portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665401/van-eyck-arnolfini-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924877/the-artists-wife-mrs-alma-bloch-nee-trepkaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a 27-year-old man by Georg Penczhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924694/portrait-27-year-old-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe people in their sin surprised by Judgment Day, Dirck Barendszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924806/the-people-their-sin-surprised-judgment-dayFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseThe music lesson by Gerbrand Van Den Eeckhouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924567/the-music-lessonFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseYoung girl with candlestick, old wife, and violin player by Gerard Van Honthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924415/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a peasant wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808581/head-peasant-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRest in the meadow.The artist's wife and children by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923723/rest-the-meadowthe-artists-wife-and-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCard players by Valentin De Boulognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922220/card-playersFree Image from public domain license