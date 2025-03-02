rawpixel
The Merchant and his Wife by Marinus Van Reymerswale
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Mathilde Theresia von Irgens-Bergh, née Holsten, the Wife of Mathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh by Christian Albrecht Jensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922684/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801598/emilie-mathilde-roed-nee-kruse-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
David George van Lennep (1712-97), Senior Merchant of the Dutch Factory at Smyrna, and his Wife and Children (1769 - 1771)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743716/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Henriette Petersen, born Philipsen, wife of customs inspector Michael Christian Petersen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wives and children of a fruit merchant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798677/wives-and-children-fruit-merchantFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Artist and his Wife Rosine, née Dørschel by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923676/the-artist-and-his-wife-rosine-nee-dorschelFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
The artist's wife Esther, née Winther
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800690/the-artists-wife-esther-nee-wintherFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Artist's Wife and Daughter by L. A. Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923531/the-artists-wife-and-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Female small business owner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901606/female-small-business-ownerView license
Young women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922859/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Organ Player and his Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722601/the-organ-player-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Van Eyck - Arnolfini Portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665401/van-eyck-arnolfini-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Bloch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924877/the-artists-wife-mrs-alma-bloch-nee-trepkaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a 27-year-old man by Georg Pencz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924694/portrait-27-year-old-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
The people in their sin surprised by Judgment Day, Dirck Barendsz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924806/the-people-their-sin-surprised-judgment-dayFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
The music lesson by Gerbrand Van Den Eeckhout
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924567/the-music-lessonFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Young girl with candlestick, old wife, and violin player by Gerard Van Honthorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924415/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a peasant wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808581/head-peasant-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rest in the meadow.The artist's wife and children by Joakim Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923723/rest-the-meadowthe-artists-wife-and-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Card players by Valentin De Boulogne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922220/card-playersFree Image from public domain license