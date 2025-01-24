Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagenicolai abildgaardskovgaardkasperberlintriumphpublic domain oil paintingwoman face paintingfaceA potuan whose reform proposal is approved is carried in triumph by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1005 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3131 x 3738 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseNiels Klim attends the sentencing of the late Potuan princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805910/niels-klim-attends-the-sentencing-the-late-potuan-princeFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe scales lead a Potuaner awayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805983/the-scales-lead-potuaner-awayFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseNiels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924774/niels-klim-praised-the-qvamitesFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Potuans are amazed to see Niels Klim's kneeling before the wise prince by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924895/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe doctor's wife reveals that her husband wants to anatomize Niels Klim for the advancement of science by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924891/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure is out there mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788941/adventure-out-there-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseNiels Klim on a hike in Potu by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923184/niels-klim-hike-potuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseThe devotion of the Potuans on the feast day of the incomprehensible god by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924912/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027251/special-coffee-facebook-story-templateView licenseNiels Klim thinks he hears the clerk in Fane Kirke when he wakes up on the underground planet to the roar of a bull by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924814/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027250/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseA Man and a Woman Embracinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744012/man-and-woman-embracingFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licenseNiels Klim is crowned emperor of the Qvamiteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740799/niels-klim-crowned-emperor-the-qvamitesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseNiels Klim sees a Potuan criminal being led away by three guardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740816/niels-klim-sees-potuan-criminal-being-led-away-three-guardsFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license"Key to Copenhagen's Painting Gallery"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760624/key-copenhagens-painting-galleryFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license"Key to Copenhagen's Painting Gallery"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816735/key-copenhagens-painting-galleryFree Image from public domain licenseBe present quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686639/present-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseMagazine with three studies by Niels Klimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740784/magazine-with-three-studies-niels-klimFree Image from public domain licenseWind quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697392/wind-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSatire on non-commissioned officer Sigvard Lyckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727716/satire-non-commissioned-officer-sigvard-lyckeFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseThe shipwrecked Niels Klim is rescued by two Qvamits in a vidiebaathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740977/the-shipwrecked-niels-klim-rescued-two-qvamits-vidiebaatFree Image from public domain licenseSad quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002955/sad-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNiels Klim is crowned emperor in Qvarmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792117/niels-klim-crowned-emperor-qvarmaFree Image from public domain licenseSad quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868074/sad-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArchangel Michael and Satan argue over Moses' dead bodyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815269/archangel-michael-and-satan-argue-over-moses-dead-bodyFree Image from public domain licenseWisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license"Kiøbenhavns Skilderie", no. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815678/kiobenhavns-skilderie-noFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve your dream mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14786887/achieve-your-dream-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license"Kiøbenhavns Skilderie", no. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815718/kiobenhavns-skilderie-noFree Image from public domain license