Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagecarl blochpublic domain oil paintingmanpublic domain cc0 artpublic domainfacepersonartJairi's daughter by Carl BlochOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 976 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4529 x 3685 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseSamson with the Philistines by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924802/samson-with-the-philistinesFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseStudies for the museum's painting "Jairi datter" (kms835)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768758/studies-for-the-museums-painting-jairi-datter-kms835Free Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseJairi Daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738024/jairi-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseFrom a Roman osteria by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922448/from-roman-osteriaFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseFrom a Roman osteria by Carl Bloch. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16229936/image-cat-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseJairi Daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739119/jairi-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseJairi Daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739060/jairi-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseJairi Daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739062/jairi-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseStudies for the museum's painting "Jairi datter" (kms835)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768966/studies-for-the-museums-painting-jairi-datter-kms835Free Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseDescent from the Cross by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923726/descent-from-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869276/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseA fisherman on a loggia by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924841/fisherman-loggiaFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe artist's wife, Mrs. Alma Bloch, née Trepka by Carl Blochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924877/the-artists-wife-mrs-alma-bloch-nee-trepkaFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057244/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSketch for "Jairi daughter" and drapery sketchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768025/sketch-for-jairi-daughter-and-drapery-sketchFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseDinner after the episcopal visithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800675/dinner-after-the-episcopal-visitFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseKing Christian II in Prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721359/king-christian-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseWork and chill post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView licenseDuring the service in a church in Amager by Carl Wentorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924299/during-the-service-church-amagerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView licenseRahbek at his wife's deathbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800630/rahbek-his-wifes-deathbedFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035440/adele-bloch-bauer-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of Carl the Second's coronationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798676/allegory-carl-the-seconds-coronationFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseAn old beggar at the door receives alms from the children of the househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804060/old-beggar-the-door-receives-alms-from-the-children-the-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseThe Black Pers players by Julius Exnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922317/the-black-pers-playersFree Image from public domain license