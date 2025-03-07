Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagenorwaylandscape paintingoil paintinganimal oil paintingpublic domain1788 to 1789norway paintingmountain paintingThe passage through Krokkleven at Ringerike in Norway by Erik PauelsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 952 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4019 x 3188 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTistedalen near Frederikshald in Norway by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924920/tistedalen-near-frederikshald-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseFamous life quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686841/famous-life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseRiver landscape with a waterfall near Bogstad in Norwayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802500/river-landscape-with-waterfall-near-bogstad-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseHappy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseThe Obelisk erected in Honor of the Statesman J.H.E.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728769/the-obelisk-erected-honor-the-statesman-jheFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517100/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sarpfossen in Norway by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923735/the-sarpfossen-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseTo do list Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598194/list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseProspectus of Bogstad in Norway by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924909/prospectus-bogstad-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor activities Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699507/outdoor-activities-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristiania, from Tøyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745419/christiania-from-toyenFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887572/poetry-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSvinesund near Frederikshald in Norwayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803646/svinesund-near-frederikshald-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape outside Copenhagen.In the background Frederiksberg Church and Castlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803523/landscape-outside-copenhagenin-the-background-frederiksberg-church-and-castleFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740179/countryside-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseNorwegian landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760251/norwegian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fashion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521172/autumn-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNorwegian mountain landscape with cattle and two menhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782250/norwegian-mountain-landscape-with-cattle-and-two-menFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521171/autumn-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigurative scene with a holy, horned man among Roman soldiers by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924036/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDaily notes planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670488/daily-notes-planner-templatesView licenseLandscape with a farmer's cottagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803493/landscape-with-farmers-cottageFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseItalian landscape with ancient ruins by Willem Schellinkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924420/italian-landscape-with-ancient-ruinsFree Image from public domain licensePets blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776046/pets-blog-banner-templateView licenseNiels Klim thinks he hears the clerk in Fane Kirke.IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740781/niels-klim-thinks-hears-the-clerk-fane-kirkeiiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596800/happy-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHoffossen in the Ring Kingdomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751959/hoffossen-the-ring-kingdomFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11973509/travel-agency-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape at Civitella by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922897/landscape-civitella-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseExplore nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985724/explore-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNorwegian landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760090/norwegian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970050/autumn-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVignette to P. F. Suhn's Collected Writingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752909/vignette-suhns-collected-writingsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fashion blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521170/autumn-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVignette to P. F. Suhn's Collected Writingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752916/vignette-suhns-collected-writingsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel alone Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775488/travel-alone-facebook-post-templateView licenseMountain landscape with picturesque buildingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798282/mountain-landscape-with-picturesque-buildingsFree Image from public domain license