Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageforestvintage forestlandscapewoodlands paintinglandscape artpainting landscapeoil landscape paintingA shady spot in Hestehave near Frederiksborg by Godtfred RumpOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 899 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4456 x 3339 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA forest stream in Præstevangen near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802198/forest-stream-praestevangen-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe interior of a forest. From Præstevangen near Frederiksborg by Godtfred Rumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920480/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801963/landscape-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe stream in Sæbygaard forest in Vendsysselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802113/the-stream-saebygaard-forest-vendsysselFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the archipelago at Elleholm in Blekinge by Godtfred Rumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924803/view-the-archipelago-elleholm-blekingeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the archipelago at Elleholm in Blekinge. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16230167/image-cow-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of Overdrivet at Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802086/part-overdrivet-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the woods by Adolph Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924292/the-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922959/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllé in Søndermarken by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924386/alle-sondermarken-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098851/image-scenery-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView from Vesterskov at Mariager;in the background the fjord by Godtfred Rumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922902/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn forest design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178434/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView licenseUnknown by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921717/unknown-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView from Vesterskov at Mariager;in the background the fjord. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412921/image-background-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFoggy autumn morning on the edge of a birch forest.Motif from the area near Silkeborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801296/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseComposite forest section from Præstevangen near Frederiksborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805878/composite-forest-section-from-praestevangen-near-frederiksborgFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957284/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Frederik Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924403/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957286/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn uphill road under old trees by Viggo Pedersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924327/uphill-road-under-old-treesFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928985/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForest at sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804518/forest-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseKrogerup Allé.Afternoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802101/krogerup-alleafternoonFree Image from public domain license