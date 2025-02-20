Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagecandlecandle paintingvilhelm hammershoihammershoivilhelm hammershøioil paintingcryptcandle lightInterior Artificial light by Vilhelm HammershøiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 860 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12871 x 9229 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseStanding Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922459/standing-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseThe architect Thorvald Bindesbøll by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923149/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807710/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080781/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseView of Jægersborg Allé. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924762/view-jaegersborg-alle-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseFrom Christianshavns Canal, Copenhagen by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921103/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080786/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThe living room on Frederiksberg Allé by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080439/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThe Buildings of the Asiatic Company, seen from St. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924770/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diwali poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824314/happy-diwali-poster-templateView licenseWoman seen from the Back by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922464/woman-seen-from-the-back-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseFestival of lights poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791399/festival-lights-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSelf-Portrait. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922560/self-portrait-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080710/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922862/unknown-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween stories poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470846/halloween-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920752/st-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Diwali Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827660/happy-diwali-facebook-post-templateView licenseSeated Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922558/seated-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080520/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseNear Fortunen, Jægersborg Deer Park, North of Copenhagen by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924769/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663697/grim-reaper-spooky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseInterior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471757/horror-movie-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali oil lamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080762/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseNude Female Model by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921052/nude-female-model-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diwali Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539305/happy-diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922566/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePreliminary study for "Solar Rain. Gentofte Lake" by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921216/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933007/diwali-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmalienborg Square, Copenhagen by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922477/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePng birthday cake doodle, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542012/png-birthday-cake-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseIda Ilsted, the Artist's Fiancée.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721598/ida-ilsted-the-artists-fianceeFree Image from public domain license