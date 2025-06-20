rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Zealand harvest girls at a well by Jørgen Roed
Save
Edit Image
harvest paintingpaintingjørgen roedoil paintingshorse paintings public domainhorse shoehorseface
Harvest Instagram post template, editable text
Harvest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11870248/harvest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The garden with the old baptismal font by Jørgen Roed
The garden with the old baptismal font by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922394/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Harvest festival Instagram post template, editable text
Harvest festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969990/harvest-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An Artist Resting by the Roadside by Jørgen Roed
An Artist Resting by the Roadside by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922614/artist-resting-the-roadside-jorgen-roedFree Image from public domain license
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795375/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Girl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansen
Girl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922411/girl-with-fruits-basket-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Harvest festival Instagram post template
Harvest festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766331/harvest-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Harvest Thanksgiving Mass in the Roman Campagna
Harvest Thanksgiving Mass in the Roman Campagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749291/harvest-thanksgiving-mass-the-roman-campagnaFree Image from public domain license
Organic grains Instagram post template, editable text
Organic grains Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912240/organic-grains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wife
Emilie Mathilde Roed, née Kruse, the artist's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801598/emilie-mathilde-roed-nee-kruse-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Fall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable text
Fall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572143/fall-harvest-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762109/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561322/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chamberlain Caroline Amalie Meldahl, née Ræder by Jørgen Roed
Chamberlain Caroline Amalie Meldahl, née Ræder by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922901/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chag Sameach Instagram post template
Chag Sameach Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766328/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView license
Family life in a small fishing village north of Helsingør by Jørgen Roed
Family life in a small fishing village north of Helsingør by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922054/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762116/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Harvest fest Instagram post template, editable text
Harvest fest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943573/harvest-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807695/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711210/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St.
St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722088/stFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Picture of life in a Zealand farm at noon by Peter Julius Larsen
Picture of life in a Zealand farm at noon by Peter Julius Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924399/picture-life-zealand-farm-noonFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
The marine painter Emil Wilhelm Normann in a naval officer's uniform
The marine painter Emil Wilhelm Normann in a naval officer's uniform
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762262/the-marine-painter-emil-wilhelm-normann-naval-officers-uniformFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768441/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
The industrialist and politician I.C.Drewsen by Jørgen Roed
The industrialist and politician I.C.Drewsen by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923009/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894352/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jutland farmers on their way home from market with their horses by Jørgen Valentin Sonne
Jutland farmers on their way home from market with their horses by Jørgen Valentin Sonne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922469/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894258/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Temple of Hera at Paestum, Italy by Jørgen Roed
The Temple of Hera at Paestum, Italy by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922596/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045796/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ellen Roed, née Jensen, the artist's mother by Jørgen Roed
Ellen Roed, née Jensen, the artist's mother by Jørgen Roed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922900/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Harvest fest Facebook post template, editable design
Harvest fest Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653359/harvest-fest-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Unknown by Jørgen Valentin Sonne
Unknown by Jørgen Valentin Sonne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922908/unknown-jorgen-valentin-sonneFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805132/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
St.Hansnat.The sleep of the sick at Helenegraven near Tisvilde by Jørgen Valentin Sonne
St.Hansnat.The sleep of the sick at Helenegraven near Tisvilde by Jørgen Valentin Sonne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923234/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license